BJP Urges EC To Appoint Special Observers For Nandigram After Alleged Attack On Mamata

To counter TMC's 'conspiracy' charge, the BJP delegation on Friday urged the Election Commission to release the footage of the alleged attack on CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. The BJP delegation led by MP Bhupender Yadav and Union Minister Piyush Goyal called on the Election Commission on Friday evening after their meeting with the election body met with the TMC delegation. The BJP has also demanded a fair investigation into the matter and urged the EC to deploy special observers for the Nandigram assembly seat where Mamata Banerjee is set to lock horns with ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari.

"We have requested the EC to release the footage in the public domain so that the people get to know the truth. We also requested the EC to remove administrators of municipal corporations appointed by TMC to influence their campaign. We also called for an independent investigation and stressed the need for a free and fair election in Bengal," Bhupender Yadav said after BJP's meeting with the EC. READ | BJP protests against Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda for riding women-pulled tractor

Meanwhile, amid the deteriorating law & order situation in Bengal, the Ministry of Home Affairs has given 'Y level' security to 10 political leaders in the state. This comes after the alleged attack on CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday. Pertinently, last year, JP Nadda's convoy was also attacked when the BJP chief had visited Bengal to address party workers.

TMC holds protest

Upping the ante against the alleged attack on West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, TMC leaders and workers staged silent protests on Friday. As the party delegation met with the Election Commission (EC) delegation in the national capital, TMC workers and leaders in West Bengal raised black flags and wore black masks as a mark of protest against the alleged conspiracy. Visuals from Kolkata show several workers of the party protesting with black masks and face coverings with the party flag in hand.

On Friday morning, TMC delegation led by Derek O'Brien and Saugata Roy met with EC officials in the national capital. The TMC delegation included party leaders Derek O'Brien, Saugata Roy, Satabdi Roy, Kakoli Dastidar, Pratima Mondal and Santunu Sen. Interacting with the media after their meeting with the EC, the TMC delegation has claimed that the attack on Mamata Banerjee was a 'deep-rooted conspiracy' hatched by the BJP.

During their meeting with all officials of the EC, which lasted for nearly an hour, the six-member TMC delegation presented the documents which included the details of events leading up to the alleged attack. The TMC also claims that the BJP specifically planted the eye-witnesses who are 'associates' of BJP leader and Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari. Apart from this, the TMC leaders have also alleged that the DGP and IGP of West Bengal were abruptly removed.