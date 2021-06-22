BJP Urges Lok Sabha Speaker To Act Against TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Over Marital Status Row

In trouble for TMC MP Nusrat Jahan, BJP parliamentarian Sanghamitra Maurya urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take action against her for "unethical conduct". On Tuesday, Republic TV accessed a letter dated June 19 in which Maurya slammed Jahan for providing misleading information about her marital status. Citing her bio profile on the Lok Sabha website, the BJP MP pointed out that her spouse's name and date of marriage are mentioned as 'Nikhil Jain' and June 19, 2019, respectively.

Thereafter, she stated, "This was fortified from the fact that during her oath taking ceremony on 25.06.2019, she herself pronounced her name as 'Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain' and was dressed in a newly-wed bride attire. In fact, when she was attacked by a series of Islamists for marrying a non-Muslim and sporting sindoor, MPs across party lines defended her. If media reports are to be believed, Smt. Nusrat Jahan's marriage reception was attended by none other than the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Ms. Mamata Banerjee."

However, Maurya expressed surprise at the fact that the TMC MP had refuted being formally married in a press statement on June 9. On the other hand, Nikhil Jain claimed a day later that he had petitioned the Alipore court for the annulment of his marriage with the actor. While conceding that nobody has the right to encroach upon Jahan's private life, the BJP parliamentarian accused her of "cheating" the electorate by giving false information to the Lok Sabha secretariat.

Stressing on the need for MPs to maintain ethical propriety, she added, "Smt. Nusrat Jahan's conduct belies all such expectations by her brazen non-adherence to the high standards of morality, dignity. decency and values in public life, expected from elected representatives. It is thus requested that appropriate action against Smt. Nusrat Jahan be initiated under the relevant rules of Lok Sabha procedure and/or the matter be referred to Committee on Ethics for detailed investigation of her illegal and unethical conduct". To buttress her case, the BJP MP provided the relevant YouTube link.

Here is the letter:

Nusrat Jahan clears the air about relationship

Seeking to address rumours about the status of her relationship, Nusrat Jahan released an official statement claiming that her marriage with Nikhil Jain was "invalid" was it was not registered in India. Revealing that they separated a long time ago, the actor stated that all expenses have always been borne by her. Moreover, she accused Jain of accessing her bank accounts illegally post-separation and mishandling funds.

She affirmed, "Being 'rich' does not always give a man the right to act as a victim and belittle the woman alone, in the society". Responding to this, Nikhil Jain insisted that they lived together as "husband and wife" and introduced themselves as a married couple in society. Claiming that she had refused to get the marriage registered, he termed the TMC MP's allegations as "baseless, derogatory and devoid of truth".