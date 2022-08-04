BJP Urges Oppn To Not Politicise Tiranga Campaign; 'National Policy Above Politics'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday appealed to all the Opposition parties including Congress not to politicise the Centre's "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, stating that the campaign is a political programme.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "There are no hard feelings for anyone, no accusations and no fight. I would like to keep this topic with love because everyone has equal rights on the national flag, we are now close to celebrating August 15 and there is a festive atmosphere in the country. 15 August comes every year but this time it is coming with double enthusiasm because the country is completing 75 years of its independence."

The saffron party leader further added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it pains our hearts if some political comments are countered upon the celebrations related to the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the celebrations that are organised across the country around the 75th Independence Day."

'National policy is above politics': BJP

Sambit Patra asserted that the Centre's "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign is not a political campaign but a government programme. On the Opposition's boycott of the Tiranga bike rally that took place on Wednesday in Delhi, Patra without naming any party said, "Politics is happening on this as well, a lot of statements are coming on this. BJP would like to request parties without naming them only with folded hands. Tricolour belongs to everyone and if all MPs participate in it, this animosity."

"It was the Prime Minister’s call to hoist the tricolour in 20 crore homes, for this everyone should have a holy hand and as the PM has said time and again, national policy is above politics, this tricolour is not of any party, this tricolour belongs to the nation, the tricolour is to be hoisted in every house, it cannot be the line of any party, it is the line of the new nation," Sambit Patra said in a media briefing on Wednesday.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

An initiative taken by the Ministry of Culture, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been launched by the government to mark the celebration of India's 75th year of Independence. As the idea behind it is to invoke a feeling of patriotism among the people, the Ministry has been also making preparations to involve more and more people in the movement. The Centre has targeted to encourage the hoisting of the Tricolour atop more than 20 crore houses between August 13 and August 15.

This will be done through public participation and the involvement of government and private establishments, according to an official statement. Over 100 crore people will participate in the campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of Mother India. It will greatly contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, the statement added.

(With inputs from ANI)