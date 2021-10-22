BJP Uses Congress' Kamal Nath's Picture On Hoarding To Celebrate 100 Cr Vaccine Milestone

As India completed 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone, hoardings were put up in different parts of the country to celebrate this landmark achievement. There was, however, one hoarding put up in the Reva region of Madhya Pradesh, which particularly caught the attention of the countrymen. Put up by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Tiwari, the hoarding had Congress leader Kamal Nath's photo, taking the vaccine.

Above Kamal Nath's photo was written in bold letters, "Congratulations on the completion of 1000000000 vaccine doses. It is the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, and the hard work of the healthcare workers that has got the stamp of the approval of the people." This was perhaps done by the BJP leader to attack Congress, which has since day 1 been skeptical of India's vaccine drive.

PM Modi gives befitting reply to critics

Earlier in the day, PM Modi while addressing the nation opined that 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered in the nation was an answer to all critics. Calling the achievement an example of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas', he opined that it had left skeptics who had doubted the country's capacity to vaccinate its citizens speechless.

PM Modi remarked, "When the biggest pandemic in 100 years came, questions were raised about India. Can India fight against this pandemic? From where will India get the money to purchase so many vaccines from other countries? When will Indians get the vaccine? Whether Indians will get the vaccine at all? Can India inoculate so many people to stop the spread of the pandemic?"

"But today, this 100 crore vaccine dose is an answer to all these questions. India has administered 100 crore doses to its citizens and that too for free. The impact of 100 crore doses will be that the world will consider India safer from COVID-19," he added.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

India's vaccine drive against COVID-19 commenced on January 16 with healthcare workers getting vaccinated in the first phase. This was opened up to frontline workers on February 2 while those aged above 60 and above 45 with co-morbidities became eligible for vaccination from March 1. While everyone aged above 45 could get vaccinated from April 1, all adults were added to the vaccination coverage category on May 1. From June 21 onwards, the Centre started procuring 75% of the vaccine stock and distributing it to the states for free.

Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D. As per sources, around 75% of India's eligible adult population has been administered at least one dose of the vaccine while nearly 31% have got jabbed twice.