BJP Using 'e-Ravanas' On Social Media To Spread Hate: Akhilesh Yadav Ahead Of UP Polls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav discussed in an interview with PTI about the circulation of fake news on virtual platforms. He alleged that the BJP was using "e-Ravana's on social media to spread 'hatred and propaganda'. This statement was made by him in view of the fake Twitter post that was circulated against Akhilesh. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister asked his party cadres' to be disciplined and decent.

Akhilesh Yadav's concern regarding fake news

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Akhilesh Yadav warned the perils of fake news of virtual platforms and alerted his party cadres. He was hinting at the social media content used by the BJP to paint its political rivals but in a bad light. The Samajwadi Party president told PTI in an interview, "Like the demon king Ravana, the BJP is using ‘e-Ravanas’ on social media to spread its propaganda and hatred. Like Ravana, they are there on social media in disguise and spread lies and rumours.". Yadav claimed that pseudo-BJP leaders posed as SP supporters and post and forward indecent remarks on various social media platforms. Yadav added, "I have asked my party cadres to remain alert and keep an eye on the activities of such dubious elements. Party workers have also been asked not to share, respond or forward anything objectionable on social media, and report the same to the party office."

FIR lodged against fake Twitter account

The Samajwadi Party filed an FIR at the Gautam Palli Police station on July 25. SP chief Naresh Uttam filed a complaint against the screenshot of some tweets claiming that a "Babri Mosque' would be constructed at the place of the Ram temple in Ayodhya after coming to power in the state.

Samajwadi Party prepares for the UP 2022 assembly election

Akhilesh Yadav believed that the people of the state have high hopes from the SP. he claimed that the party would go on to win 350 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. He asked,

"When the BJP can win over 300 seats by lying, why cannot we win more seats on the development work done by our previous government?". He added, "We have asked our workers to be disciplined, decent and practice restraint in the language they use on social media, which has emerged as a strong medium to communicate. Unfortunately, the BJP is misusing it".



Yadav had earlier alleged that BJP workers pulled the saris of SP candidate Ritu Singh during the recent block panchayat elections in Lakhimpur Kheri. Based on Ritu's complaints, a case was filed against BJP workers in Lakhimpur. Six policemen were also suspended. The BJP had earlier mentioned that those involved in misbehaviour would not be tolerated even if they worked for the BJP.

