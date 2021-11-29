BJP Veteran KS Eshwarappa Hints At Change; Says 'Murgesh Nirani Will Be Karnataka CM Soon'

In a controversial remark, miffed BJP minister KS Eshwarappa on Sunday, claimed that there will be a CM change soon in the state. Eshwarappa, who is Rural Development & Panchayat Raj minister, has backed cabinet peer Murgesh Nirani as CM. Addressing a public rally, he asserted that Nirani will work for the welfare of the backward communities.

Eshwarappa: 'Nirani will become CM soon'

"Our leader (Nirani) will become chief minister. Don't know when he will become the chief minister. I am not saying Basavaraj Bommai will be removed tomorrow, but he (Nirani) will become CM soon. He has the capacity to become the Chief Minister. You should become the CM to work for the welfare of the backward communities," said Eshwarappa. The veteran's comment is seen as an attempt to woo the sub-sect Panchamasalis.

In July, as Bommai's cabinet was being sworn in, KS Eshwarappa - Yediyurappa's closest aide from Shivamogga, hinted at his inclination to be Deputy CM. Stating that he would obey the decision of the party seniors, he said that he will remain a mere legislator if needed. On the other hand, ex-CM Jagadish Shettar opted out of the new ministry saying "I am an ex-CM. My conscience doesn't allow me to join the State cabinet". Eshwarappa was retained as a cabinet minister, but no one was sworn as deputy CM.

Eshwarappa, who was once ex-CM BS Yediyurappa's closest aide from Shivamogga, drifted apart from him since the cabinet expansion in January 2021. Later, he alleged that the CM had sanctioned Rs 774 crores under his department - Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, without his approval. Complaining to the governor, Eshwarappa accused Yediyurappa of 'interfering in the affairs of his cabinet'.

Yedyurappa steps down, Bommai steps in

Putting an end to the infighting in BJP, veteran CM BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation in July fter he completed two years as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Recently, Yediyurappa visited PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi and affirmed that the High Command had faith in him. But later, he affirmed that he will follow the decision of the BJP High Command and resign if needed amid an outpour of support from Lingayat seers and other Lingayat politicians across party lines. Yediyurappa had been facing massive opposition from miffed BJP leaders since cabinet expansion in January after rebel JD(S) and Congress MLAs were inducted into it.

Yedyurappa was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai - a strong Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader and a two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon. Immediately, Bommai too faced cabinet expansion troubles and has been often summoned to Delhi. Though he has reached out to miffed leaders, many BJP leaders have rebelled against naming Bommai as the CM face for 2023 polls.