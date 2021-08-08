BJP Vice President Abdullakutty Claims 'good Leader' Sachin Pilot May Join Party Soon

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president AP Abdullakutty on Sunday said that Congress' stalwart Sachin Pilot is a good leader and he thinks that the former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan will join the saffron party in future. Speculation about Sachin Pilot joining the saffron party has been doing rounds since he and few MLAs loyal to him turned against CM Ashok Gehlot.

However, Pilot has said that he will not join the BJP, a party he worked hard to defeat to bring the Congress back to power in Rajasthan.

Resentment in Rajasthan Congress

Sachin Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11, 2020, set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. Despite Pilot's insistence that he will not join BJP, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief on July 14, 2020. The efforts to ensure the stability of the Congress government bore fruit on August 10, 2020, when the Tonk MLA met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital.

Furthermore, he committed to working in the interest of the Congress party after a decision was taken to form a three-member committee to resolve the grievances of the MLAs belonging to his camp. However, Pilot recently expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns, not being addressed by the committee, in the last 10 months. The Tonk MLA also reportedly indicated that a split in the party is imminent if no solution is found within a month's time.

Thereafter, the legislators close to him such as Ved Prakash Solanki publicly voiced their disappointment over the delay in Cabinet expansion and political appointments. As per sources, a breakthrough is in sight after the Congress high command has assured Pilot that the MLAs belonging to his camp will be not only be accommodated in the Cabinet but also given many important portfolios. As per sources, 6 BSP-turned-Congress MLAs and 13 Independents are working as per the plan of Ashok Gehlot to counter the Pilot camp's demand for Cabinet expansion and political appointments.

