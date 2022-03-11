BJP victory reflects people's trust in PM's commitment to inclusive empowerment : Naqvi

Guwahati, Mar 11 (PTI) Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Friday said BJP's landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh and three other states in the just concluded assembly poll reflect the people's unwavering trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to inclusive empowerment for all.

The 'Modi Mantra' for 'PWD'- the poor, women and the downtrodden has demolished the conventional politics of casteism and communalism and replaced it with commitment to development, Naqvi said at a press meet here.

The prime minister has on the one hand become an icon of inclusive empowerment of deprived and downtrodden in India, while on the other he has been accepted as a ray of hope for peace across the world,' Naqvi, who is the union minister for minority affairs and deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, said.

BJP has won landslide victories in four out of the five states were state polls were held recently. It has won in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, while AAP has won in Punjab. "The prime minister's commitment to inclusive empowerment of all and the all-round development in all sectors and regions have led the people to repose their unwavering trust in him. This was reflected in the landlide victory in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and other states," he said.

Asserting that the prime minister has always played the role of a trouble shooter in times of crisis, he said. "The entire world has recognised this - first during Corona pandemic and now during Ukraine crisis," he said.

Referring to the North East, he said the region of the country, including Assam had been neglected for decades and has now been made priority partners by Modi for progress and prosperity. The thumping victory of BJP in Manipur is testament to the Centre's policy to make all states of the country equal partners in mainstream development.

The Modi government's 'Act East Policy' has ensured all-round development of the entire NE region, Naqvi said.

The union minister said that while Rs 36,108 crore had been allocated for the development of the NE region in 2014, the Modi government has given Rs 76,040 crore in 2022 for the purpose.

Various development projects worth Rs 85,631 crore are currently ongoing in the eight NE states and projects of another Rs 80,000 crore have been planned for the next two years, he said.

Besides this, the Centre has allocated more than Rs 900 crore to the NE states in the fight against Corona to ensure necessary health facilities.

Naqvi said that sectors like tourism, civil aviation, agriculture and horticulture have witnessed significant transformation while 'Aatmnirbhar Hastshilpkar Yojana' has provided market and opportunities to traditional legacy of art and craftsmanship of the region.

Assam Chief Minister and he will formally inaugurate the first 'Hunar Haat' in the NE here on Saturday. PTI DG KK KK KK

