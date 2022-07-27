BJP Voices Concerns About Safety Of Sikhs In Afghanistan Following Explosion Near Gurdwara

Shortly after a bomb blast was reported in a shop next to the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, on July 27, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that continuous efforts are being made by the Government of India to get the Sikhs out of Kabul safely.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to Twitter and said, "Sikhs living in Afghanistan are getting threats, again and again, to leave their religion or leave the country. Even today, a fierce bomb exploded at a Sikh Hakim's shop near Gurdwara Karte Parwan. Continuous efforts are being made by the Government of India to get the Sikhs out of Kabul safely."

"I am in talks with the Ministry of External Affairs regarding e-Visa for Sikhs living in Afghanistan. We all are with the Sikh brothers living in Afghanistan in this difficult time," Sirsa added.

RP Singh, the National Spokesperson of the BJP also took to Twitter to urge Home Minister Amit Shah, to look into the matter and help the Sikh community living in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan: Bomb targets shop owned by Sikh man

The bomb blast that has been reported on Wednesday, happened inside a shop close to the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul. According to sources of Republic Media Network, the shop where the explosion took place belonged to a member of the Sikh community, which is in the thin majority in the Taliban-ruled country. While further details about the blast are awaited, it has been confirmed that the members of the Hindu and Sikh community are safe.

Second bomb attack in a month

Notably, this marked the second instance of a bomb blast in a Gurudwara in a month. Earlier on June 18, the Karte Parwan Gurudwara was rocked by an explosion that claimed around 50 lives including those of the Taliban members. A day later, ISIS-Khorasan issued a statement wherein it revealed that one of its members - Abu Mohammad al Tajiki - was behind the attack.