BJP Vows To Expose Nawab Malik In Alleged Waqf Board Scam: 'He'll Spend New Year In Jail'

A day after raids were conducted in Pune over Waqf Board land, the Bhartiya Janata Party on Friday accused Maharashtra's Minister of Minority Affairs Nawab Malik of 'betraying the Muslims'.

Vowing to expose Nawab Malik, Haji Arafat Shaikh said that he has detailed evidence of the encroachment of Muslims' lands and the illegal sale and purchase of the same. Haji Arafat Shaikh said that he will submit all the Nawab Malik-related evidence to the concerned authorities.

Regarding the Waqf Board land in relation to which raids were conducted on Friday, Haji Arafat Shaikh asserted that Nawab Malik asked the Commissioner of Police to file a complaint after a few alert people in Pune got to know that about their transactions worth Rs 9 crore.

"He, however, didn't say that file a complaint against those people- the CEO and the Deputy CEO -whose names were there in the document, in whose account the money was transferred," urging the Enforcement Directorate presently probing the case to find out."

The BJP leader, taking a wild dig at the slew of allegations made by the NCP leader in the past few days against several people, said, "He ruined everyone's Diwali but if everything goes right, he will spend his New Year in Jail."

Malik makes a statement on Pune Waqf Board land raids

Responding to reports of the ED conducting raids on Waqf Board properties, Nawab Malik held a press conference in which he clarified that the raids were taking place in the houses and offices of those involved in the alleged scam.

Narrating the situation, the NCP leader said, "5 hectares of land was requisitioned by the MIDC, and money was submitted to the Land Acquisition Officer, who gave it to Imtiaz Hussain and other trustees. As per the document, over 9 crore was paid. The said amount was transferred to his account, using fake documents."

He added, "When the Waqf Board got to know the matter, they approached the police, who were not willing to lodge an FIR. I called Amitabh Gupta and the police then called me saying that an FIR will be registered. As per the FIR, 5 people were arrested of which- 2 have been bailed out while 3 are under custody."

The ED on Thursday conducted raids in seven locations in Maharashtra's Pune in relation to the illegal sale and purchase of Waqf Board properties.