BJP Vows To 'implement CAA In West Bengal By Avoiding State Govt'; 'Matua Will Benefit'

In a major development regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar has said that the party will go ahead with the act.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Sukanta Majumdar has said on camera that the BJP will implement CAA in West Bengal despite the opposition from the state government. The state party president has admitted that they are now in talks with the Centre regarding the implementation of the same.

Earlier, the move to implement the act had to be snubbed after facing heat from the Mamata Banerjee-led state government as well as the public. Majumdar has now backed the act and said that groups like the Matua community suffered due to the partition, which needs to be resolved.

"We will implement CAA in West Bengal by avoiding the state government. As the state is not cooperating, we will find constitutional bypass to implement it here without getting any assistance from the state. There are ways in constitution to do that. We will do that," Majumdar told Republic TV.

'Matua community suffered the most during partition,' says Sukanta Majumdar

Speaking to Republic TV, he stressed the importance of the act and focussed on the people of the Matua community.

“People of the Matua community have always supported us. Matua community has suffered the most because of the partition. They were affected badly at the time. A lot of people decided to stay in East Pakistan or they were forced to stay there. Many couldn’t leave because of financial conditions,” the BJP state president of West Bengal said.

“However, a lot of them are coming back to India as a result of the repression. But there is an issue regarding their citizenship which we will solve through CAA. CAA has already been passed, but the rules are awaiting. Once the rules are made, we will provide citizenship avoiding the state government,” Majumdar said in a strong statement.

Meanwhile, responding to the reporter’s query on how long the implementation would take, Majumdar said that the party was in talks with the Central government over the same.

“We are in talks with the central govt. We have requested Amit Shah Ji as well to consider the matter. We have been thinking of alternate options to implement CAA in the state as we are not getting any help from the state govt,” the West Bengal BJP president said.

Earlier West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had shot down the implementation of CAA in the state claiming that it was a 'means to deceive people'. She had also opposed the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

Image: ANI/ PTI