After the shocking Bhabanipur clashes on Monday, BJP Vice-President Dilip Ghosh issued his first response questioning how healthy elections could be held when the life of the common man was at stake. Speaking to Republic TV, Dilip Ghosh accused the TMC of orchestrating a plot to kill him, saying that the Mamata Banerjee-led party was attempting to threaten the BJP workers and supporters in the state ever since the Bhabanipur by-polls were announced.

Dilip Ghosh told Republic TV, "In this condition neither are elections possible, nor polling. Since the announcement, they have been targeting our poll in-charges. There is no democracy, how will people step out register their votes? These people have been perpetrating violence in the state for the last 50 years."

1.1 How safe is the life of the common man in this state when public representative is being attacked in Bhabanipur, the home turf of Madam Chief Minister ? pic.twitter.com/bgU2DLqEiu — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) September 27, 2021

1.2 The planned attack at Jagubabur Bazaar , Bhawanipore today was a plot to kill me by TMC goons and thugs . This highlights the heinous, horrific nature of the ruling party.



Can healthy elections be conducted after this incident ?? — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) September 27, 2021

BJP MP and the party's WB vice president Arjun Singh was also attacked during the party's Bhabanipur campaigning. Speaking to Republic TV he said, "This is the first time you all have seen that a sitting Chief Minister is running for elections, and is not letting other parties campaign under her rule. Today, Dilip Ghosh who has Z category security was attacked. If his personnel had not jumped in between, he would have been killed. It was Mamata Banerjee's duty as the CM to ensure peaceful elections."

Bhabanipur clashes

As BJP's mega campaign comprising of 80 leaders going door-to-door in Mamata Banerjee's constituency got underway, BJP Vice-President Dilip Ghosh was gheraoed and attacked by TMC supporters while attempting to enter Bhabanipur. Sharing a video clip, BJP accused TMC of sending its goons to attack Dilip Ghosh and his supporters in Bhabanipur.

In the video, a crowd is seen gheraoing the leader, pushing and yelling at him, refusing him entry into the area. Meanwhile, the TMC has claimed that Ghosh was threatening protestors and alleged that his security brandished a gun at the crowds which had gheraoed the leader.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a contender for the high-octane Bhabanipur by-polls as she hopes to win the battle of prestige to save her CM berth. The BJP has fielded state BJYM vice president Priyanka Tibrewal for the crucial by-election. The constituency will go to the polls on September 30.