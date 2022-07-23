BJP Vs AAP Liquor Policy Faceoff Escalates: Protesters Demand Manish Sisodia's Resignation

Delhi Police on Saturday detained BJP workers in Delhi for carrying out a massive protest against Arvind Kejriwal's government in New Delhi over Aam Aadmi Party's liquor policy. Top BJP leaders Harish Khurana, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and Adesh Gupta were also present in the protest against the excise policy of the Delhi government.

Heavy security of Delhi Police, CRPF, and paramilitary forces were deployed outside Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence at Mathura road. The protesters managed to cross the barricades and started heading towards Sisodia's residence when the police detained them. The protesters were seen raising slogans 'Istifa do' (resign), 'Arvind Kejriwal Chor Hai', 'Manish Sisodia Chor Hai', and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta SAID, "Satyendra is in jail. The health minister of Delhi and Punjab are in jail. Has Kejriwal taken any license to do corruption? Why are they encouraging the liquor mafia? Corruption is equal to Kejriwal and he has done immense corruption. We will continue struggle till the time Manish Sisodia is sacked and he will have to resign".

Controversy over Delhi liquor policy

Amid the Centre still yet to approve Arvind Kejriwal's visit to a Singapore event, in fresh trouble, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into the state government’s Liquor Excise Policy 2021-22. The L-G has found "substantive indications" of "financial quid pro quo" at the "top political level" wherein the excise minister "took and got executed major decisions in violation of the statutory provisions" and notified the Excise Policy that had "huge financial implications", according to sources.

The allegation against the government is enabling liquor licensee companies to profit from the contracts provided by the state to set up liquor shops, in contravention of following the due process of law.

Saxena based his recommendation on the Chief Secretary's report submitted in July which held that the policy prima facie violated the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Reportedly, there were ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'' to provide post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees.''

(Image: RepublicWorld)