BJP Vs BJP In Karnataka: Bommai, Yatnal Trade Jibes; Congress Also Steps In

It seems all is not well within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka as the high command maintains. Just a few days after the state high command had to clear the confusion over its state president's resignation, it is finding it hard to control the adjustment politics within the party. The BJP has called in for meetings and conventions across the state to celebrate 9 years of PM Modi's governance and also to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. But, the meeting in Belagavi district turned out to be an embarrassment for the party as Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal openly attacked former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleging adjustment politics.

Yatnal, while making allegations also claimed that Bommai will be used by Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to blackmail Sonia Gandhi, which will lead to the collapse of the Congress-led government in the state.

BJP leaders indulge in blamegame in Karnataka

During the meeting, Yatnal, without mincing any words alleged, "This is not a government that'll last for 5 years. They will hit each other with slippers. DK Shivakumar will go to Bommai's residence. Do you know why? Not because of a courtesy visit, but he wants to show Sonia Gandhi that he's visiting Bommai. He wants to blackmail them by saying if he's not made CM, he will side with Bommai. I have told Bommai not to let him inside. DK Shivakumar will meet you and use it to become CM. Why should we allow that?"

"Siddaramaiah has said that he will have no contact with any opposition leaders. Even we should maintain this and say that we will not entertain both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. Only then will our party survive. If we welcome them when they come, then it will affect the morale of our workers," he added.

Further referring to the recent visit of Shivakumar at the residence of Basavaraj Bommai, he indirectly hinted at the latter’s visit to the house of senior Congress leader Shamanuru Shivashankarappa in Davangere.

Responding to the allegations, Bommai lashed out at Yatnal saying, "I want to make one thing very clear. I have never been a part of any adjustment politics and it is not in my nature to do so. If somebody comes to visit us at our residence, we cannot send them back. It is the culture of Karnataka to receive and speak to them but that doesn't mean it is adjustment politics Goudre (Basanagouda Patil Yatnal). You don't worry, we will stay with you."

Bommai did not stop at that and added, "Some of them without going to anyone's house were a part of adjustment politics and it is known to everyone as it is out in the open now. I have been very clear since the very beginning that I'm not part of any adjustment politics."

The tussle between the two leaders was not limited to only Belagavi, but it continued during the meeting in Bagalkot in the presence of former ministers Murugesh Nirani and Govind Karjol. Reportedly, supporters of Yatnal created chaos and also stopped Nirani from delivering a speech. However, the crowd calmed down after the intervention of a few leaders.

Further, Nirani attacked Yatnal saying, "We too have drunk water of River Krishna. We breathe the air of Bagalkot and Vijayapura. We have ten times as many words in our mouths. If you are disciplined, we will be disciplined. If you come here to do anything, we will speak in a different language. We lost because of a few senior leaders and the workers shouldn't be blamed."

Nirani also added, "I don't switch sides like others do. There is a minister (MB Patil) in Vijayapura and some of them work as his agents. Point a finger at someone else and not at us. I am very patient because these are issues that concern the party. But don't try to misunderstand this as my weakness."

The Congress too joined the BJP tussle later. Karnataka’s Excise Minister RB Thimmapur hurled a verbal attack on Yatnal saying, "Yatnal has finished wrestling with everyone in his party. He has fought with BS Yediyurappa, now that it's over, he's targeted Bommai. He has come back after a round of wrestling with his party leaders and feels that there is a similar tendency in the Congress. But our party doesn't follow his ideology or fight amongst ourselves."

Meanwhile, the BJP appears to be maintaining the narrative that all is well in the party. Talking to Republic Media Network, former Minister Sasikala said, "There are no differences with the leaders of the party. Everyone in the party is an aspirant for the post of LoP (Leader of Opposition) but the high command will take the final call. There shouldn't be any problem if we speak to leaders from other parties and share only pleasantries."

Pratap Simha, Mysuru-Kodagu MP has also alleged adjustment politics by the senior leaders in the party. Additionally, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi too had spoken the same in the past.