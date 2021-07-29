BJP Vs TMC: Tripura Dy Speaker Refutes Political Reasons Behind I-PAC Team's Detainment

Amid the tussle between the BJP-ruled Tripura govt and Mamata Banerjee's poll strategy team (I-PAC), Tripura Deputy Speaker BB Sen spoke to Republic TV on Thursday, refuting any political motives to the detention of I-PAC's team in Agartala. Claiming that such teams never visited the state when CPM ran a bloodbath, he said that Trinamool was only trying woo 6% vote in the state to become a national party. Sen also cited that COVID was the reason behind the detention of 23 members of I-PAC at an Agartala hotel since Wednesday morning.

BJP refutes political motives to IPAC detention in Tripura

"For the last 25 years, when CPM was in power, there was a bloodbath. When Biplab Deb and Modi released Tripura from CPM, why did I-PAC not visit? Every day we were being murdered, raped and goondaism was rampant. That time no one visited us. Now there is development and now only to garner 6% votes and a make national-level party, Mamata Didi is doing this. I-PAC members have been detained because they violated some law under Tripura govt, what else?," asked BB Sen.

When asked if BJP feared TMC's influence in Tripura, he added, "Why should be sacred of I-PAC? We have big hearts and we welcome everyone in our state. With 2 seats, who will they threaten? This is a matter of COVID. If you want COVID to increase, then such things will be allowed. When COVID increases in BJP states, it is the CM's failure and in non-BJP states if COVID increases, it is the Centre's fault. What great logic is this?"

IPAC members detained, TMC MPs rush to Agartala

On Wednesday morning, a 23-member I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) was detained at Agartala airport by Tripura police citing COVID violations. I-PAC, which is Mamata Banerjee's poll strategist, had arrived in Agartala for a political assessment ahead of state polls in 2023. The team, which is currently holed up in an Agartala hotel, has been summoned by the police on August 1 and 3 after a case was filed against them under the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA). TMC has rushed top MPs Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O' Brien and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar to take stock of the situation.

TMC eyes Tripura re-entry with Mukul Roy's return

Since the return of veteran Mukul Roy's return to TMC, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has been eyeing to make inroads into Tripura yet again. Roy, who had been instrumental in bringing six Congress MLAs to TMC and later to BJP in Tripura in 2016, has allegedly reached out to the rebel MLAs in BJP in June. Reports state many MLAs have been disgruntled with CM Biplab Deb and seek his replacement. Immediately, BJP's top leadership including general secretary BL Santosh and organising secretary for Northeast Ajay Jamwal rushed to Agartala to meet the MLAs. 32 of 36 BJP MLAs attended the meeting, while others were allegedly poised to quit. BJP wrested Tripura from 25 years of CPM rule in 2018, ushering Biplab Deb's maiden term.