BJP Walks Out, Cong MLAs Escorted Out Of Punjab Assembly As Mann Tables Confidence Motion

High drama ensued in Punjab Assembly as the Aam Aadmi Party moved a confidence motion after days of squabble between the Raj Bhavan and AAP government over holding an Assembly session.

After the Confidence motion was tabled by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a walkout. The Congress MLAs were also escorted out of the Assembly by officials on the orders of House Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan after they protested against the confidence motion. Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislators remained in the assembly.

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring accused the Mann government of 'misleading' the House by not discussing the issues for which the session was called.

"They called the session on three issues i.e GST, Power, stubble burning but they didn't talk about it. They have misled the House, Governor, and people of Punjab. If they want to bring a confidence motion, they should dissolve the House and go for fresh polls," Warring said.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Session | Live https://t.co/i4kz5OjNr1 — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) September 27, 2022

AAP slams Congress & BJP

In the Assembly, CM Mann said that Congress is in such a situation that nobody wants to take over as its president. He also alleged that the grand old party is supporting "Operation Lotus".

"Congress supporting 'Operation Lotus', its MLAs ran away from discussion," Punjab CM said adding, "Today, there was a partnership between BJP and Congress; they got exposed. Their 'Operation Lotus' failed in Punjab. Let alone BJP, even Congress didn't let the House function, not letting us speak. Somewhere, something is wrong... they (BJP, Cong) are sharing MLAs."

"I have full faith in my 91 soldiers (AAP MLAs)," Mann added.

Arvind Kejriwal's party in Punjab had earlier sought a special session on September 22 to bring a confidence motion after it accused the BJP of trying to bring down its government. The AAP had recently claimed that at least 10 of its legislators were allegedly approached by the saffron party with an offer of Rs 25 crore each.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit had on September 21 withdrawn permission to hold a special session on September 22 when the Mann government wanted to bring a confidence motion.

Later, Purohit approved the state government's proposal to hold a session on September 27 after it notified him that issues like stubble burning, GST, and power supply will be taken up during the one-day session of the assembly.