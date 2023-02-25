BJP Wants Bihar Minister Surendra Yadav Sacked For Mocking Army, Agniveers

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday, February 24 condemned the derogatory comments by Bihar's Co-operative Minister Surendra Prasad Yadav insulting the Centre's Agnipath scheme and Agniveers. Prasad demanded the sacking of Yadav from his position.

The BJP MP said, "Nitish Kumar’s minister has given a shameful and offensive statement about Army. What does Bihar CM think, that the country will be silent about after this comment? I don't want to take the name of the one who said offensive words for our Army."

Patna, Bihar | Nitish Kumar’s minister has given a shameful & offensive statement about Army. What does Bihar CM think the country will be silent about after this comment? I don't want to take the name of the one who said offensive words for our Army: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad https://t.co/fEJ84YMrRb pic.twitter.com/YMtVLSLvSL — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023

The senior BJP leader also said that the Bihar Chief Minister must save the credibility of the army by sacking his cabinet leader. He further stated that the people of Bihar need a change in the state and are looking forward to BJP's reign. The BJP MP would win both Lok Sabha elections and Bihar elections next year, Ravi Shankar Prasad stated.

The minister has no right to be in his position. Nitish Kumar should at least save the credibility of the army. People of Bihar want change in state & they are looking towards our party. BJP will win both Lok Sabha elections and Bihar elections in 2025: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad pic.twitter.com/zlk4J8LZlY — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023

Surendra Yadav makes offensive comments

The controversy erupted after RJD leader Surendra Yadav on February 23 made an offensive remark about the Agnipath scheme and said the scheme will make a “Hijdon Ki Fauj (Army of eunuchs)”. He said, "After eight to eight-and-a-half years from now, the nation will be named among the army of eunuchs. I am saying it now. All the old soldiers with retire after 8.5 years and these Agniveers selected for 4.5 years won't even complete their training."

Katihar | "Exactly 8.5 yrs from now, country's name will be included among 'Hijdon ki fauj.' After 8.5 yrs, current Army men will retire & training of these Agniveers won't be complete...Whoever gave this idea should be hanged," says Surendra Yadav, Bihar's Co-operative Minister. pic.twitter.com/0vCizm0sbd — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

He further attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of trying to "sell the nation."

The Bihar Minister asked, "The person who sells tea is now selling the nation. They sold the platform here. You might not be paying for a platform ticket but here it costs Rs 50 for a platform ticket. These people are those who sell the country. How will they protect the country?"

Nityanand Rai slams RJD leader

Union Minister Nityanand Rai also slammed the Bihar Minister on Friday and demanded that he be sacked. While interacting with the media, he said, "Yadav's statements are extremely disappointing. A cabinet minister in the Bihar govt is making such a distasteful remark. Our Indian Army is known for its bravery and valour. Our Indian Army soldiers are famous in the world and known for their courage. He spoke against our Army soldiers who sacrifice their lives for our motherland. It is extremely unfortunate."

Union Minister Rai also went on to say that by making such offensive remarks, the RJD leader has insulted the country, forces, and the Agniveers. He urged the Bihar Chief Minister to sack Surendra Yadav.

Notably, this is not the first time that the RJD leader made these derogatory comments. He recently accused BJP of 'attacking' the Indian Army whenever elections happen.