BJP Wants Tejashwi Yadav To Replace Nitish Kumar As Bihar CM; 'Won't Get Chance Post 2025'

For the first time ever, the Bharatiya Janata Party has backed the elevation of Tejashwi Yadav from the post of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister to Chief Minister. Speaking to the media, BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi suggested Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Yadav to catalyse the process of replacement of Nitish Kumar with Tejashwi Yadav as the CM of the state 'before the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar falls down'.

Modi cited the statement of RJD Bihar President Jagdanand Singh, in which he had claimed that by 2023, 'Nitish Kumar will hand over the reins of Bihar to Tejashwi', and said, "See, the Mahagathbandhan has a majority, the government will be theirs, no matter if the CM is Tejashwi Yadav or Nitish Kumar. But, Nitish Kumar is not one of those people who give up his posts easily, no matter what the deal they entered into."

'Who knows the outcome of the next elections...'

Warning the RJD that the JDU may pitch the idea of change only after the 2025 elections, Sushil Modi said, "Who knows the outcome of the next elections? BJP will form the government in 2025, when will Tejashwi get the chance? Lalu Yadav Ji, if you want then while you are alive make your son the CM, you have more than 80 MLAs in your support. And with your allies combined, you have 114-115 MLAs."

JDU, which came to power with the BJP post the 2020 Assembly Elections in Bihar, stepped out of the National Democratic Alliance in August this year. The party then tied up with RJD, Congress, and four other parties to stake a claim in the government in the state, with Nitish Kumar retaining the Chief Ministerial post and Tejashwi Yadav being sworn in as his deputy.