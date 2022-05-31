'BJP Wants To Do Horse-trading In Maharashtra': Shiv Sena Fumes As Rajya Sabha Fight Looms

Fuming at BJP's last-minute decision to field a third candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra, Shiv Sena on Tuesday accused the party of horse-trading. Speaking to the media, Sena MP Sanjay Raut contended that the saffron party doesn't have enough votes to bag a 3rd RS seat in the state. Alleging that BJP had led former nominated MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati down the garden path, he also contended that the JP Nadda-led party had reposed faith in turncoats rather than dedicated workers and leaders. This was perceived as a reference to Pankaja Munde, Prakash Javadekar and Vinod Tawde not making the cut.

Sanjay Raut remarked, "It seems that they want to do horse-trading in the state. In reality, they don't have enough votes. If they had votes, they would have made Sambhaji Chhatrapati a candidate. Earlier, BJP tried to put him up as a candidate for the 6th seat. Then, he was left in the lurch. Now, they have given the candidature to a milk and sugar baron. But that is their prerogative."

"But I am surprised that both Rajya Sabha candidates are from outside the BJP. Those loyal workers who are associated with RSS and have been working for the party since a long time were ignored. Those who have come from other parties and only attack Shiv Sena and MVA have been made candidates. That's why there is a lot of rift in their party," the Sena spokesperson added.

High-stakes battle for Rajya Sabha

A total of 57 RS seats in 15 states are going to the polls on May 10. In Maharashtra, 6 seats are up for grabs due to the impending retirement of BJP's Piyush Goyal, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe and Vikas Mahatme, P Chidambaram of Congress, NCP's Praful Patel and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Based on their current strength in the Assembly, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are confident of winning one seat each whereas BJP is poised to win two seats.

While Piyush Goyal, Sanjay Raut and Praful Patel have been renominated by their parties, the new candidates include BJP's Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar, and Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi. A close contest is expected between Mahadik and Pawar for the last seat whose result will be decided by the second-preference votes of MVA and BJP. Interestingly, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis exuded confidence in BJP winning three seats in the upcoming RS election.