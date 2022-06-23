'BJP Wants To Topple Strong MVA Govt Ahead Of Presidential Polls,' Says Mallikarjun Kharge

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's crisis continues to escalate, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government and held them responsible for the current political scenario in Maharashtra. The veteran politician claimed that the BJP is attempting to topple a 'stable and strong' alliance in the state to form its own government. Kharge claimed that the motive behind it was the forthcoming Presidential polls on July 18 as they will be needing numbers to get their presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu victorious in the poll.

"BJP and the Central government are fully responsible for destabilizing a stable govt in Maharashtra to form their own government in the state. They are also doing this for the upcoming Presidential polls. I want to say that we all (Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena) will strengthen Maha Vikas Aghadi," Mallikarjun Kharge.

Maharashtra political crisis

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra plunged into crisis after senior Minister Eknath Shinde led a rebellion within Shiv Sena, demanding that the party should break ties with the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress and join hands with its former ally- BJP. However, the impasse continues as the Maharashtra CM has refused to concede to this demand.

In a Facebook live address on June 22, CM Thackeray offered to resign provided one Shiv Sena Member of Legislative Assembly returned to Mumbai and made such a demand to him face-to-face. Despite this emotional appeal, Shinde refused to budge and insisted that Shiv Sena should leave MVA. On June 22 night, CM Uddhav Thackeray left his official residence 'Varsha' to move to Matoshree and was greeted by hundreds of supporters.

On June 23, Eknath Shinde along with 42 MLAs showcased strength and released the first group photograph from a hotel in Guwahati. Out of 42 rebels from Maharashtra seen together at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati-- 35 are from Shiv Sena, and 7 Independent MLAs. It is pertinent to note that this has caused massive trouble for Uddhav Thackeray's government as only 13 loyalist MLAs are currently present in Matoshree.

Shinde has now taken full control of the party as he needed the support of just 37 MLAs to bypass the Anti-Defection Law and avoid disqualification. Sources in the Eknath Shinde camp have also revealed that the rebels have enough numbers to be recognised as the main faction of Shiv Sena. With the strong majority, Shinde's Sena can now use the whip (Bharat Gogavale) to force remaining MLAs such as Aaditya Thackeray and others to vote according to their line. In case they don't follow the line, they might face action.