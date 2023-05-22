BJP Warns Congress Of 'wily KCR Strategy' In Fielding Candidates In Telangana

BJP Telangana president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and claimed that the latter is trying to push Congress candidates where Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is weak and saffron party is strong.

Addressing the BJP State Executive meeting in Hyderabad, Bandi Sanjay said, "Wherever BRS candidates are weak their CM KCR is trying to push Congress candidates. Wherever BJP candidates are strong in assembly constituencies their CM KCR is declaring Congress candidates and in the pretext of pocket money CM KCR is offering 100 crores to 1000 crores and congress leaders should notice this."

The Telangana BJP also came up with its slogan for the upcoming Assembly elections: "Vote for the lotus to ensure jobs for all eligible youths."

Bandi Sanjay urged the people of the state to vote for a "double engine government". The Telangana BJP chief highlighted that the Modi government has spent over Rs 16,000 crore on rural development infrastructure in Telangana, besides Rs 1.50 lakh crore on national highways and Rs 35,000 crore on various railways projects in the state.

The BJP decided to launch "Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyaan", a public outreach programme, from May 30 to June 30 to inform people about various schemes rolled out by the Narendra Modi-led government over the last nine years.

Last week, BJP in Telangana announced a 'BC Declaration', listing out promises to be implemented for the welfare of backward classes if the party comes to power in the Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.

The promises include the allocation of funds in the state budget proportional to the population of backward classes and giving constitutional status to the state BC Commission.

The 'BC Declaration' also vowed financial assistance to backwards-class students who would like to pursue higher education abroad and giving importance to BC leaders in filling up nominated posts.

"While Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave great importance to OBCs through various measures, including induction of a large number of OBC leaders into the Union Cabinet, Chief Minister Rao denied the due share to backward classes in political representation," Bandi Sanjay claimed.