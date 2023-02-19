BJP Warns Raut To Be Within Limits, Calls Uddhav Thackeray 'depressed' After EC Verdict

The Bharatiya Janata Party issued a warning to Sanjay Raut after his 'dishonest group' jibe at the saffron party on Sunday, February 19. After the Election Commission's decision in favour of the Eknath Shinde faction, Raut, who belongs to the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, accused the BJP of 'buying and selling the name and symbol of Shiv Sena' as part of a 'business deal' worth Rs 2000 crore. He called it his 'initial estimate'.

Raut's statement came after ECI, exercising its power under Article 324 of the Constitution of India read with paragraphs 15 and 18 of the Symbol Order, 1968, ruled on February 17 that the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol will go to the camp led by Eknath Shinde and not Uddhav Thackeray.

Reacting to Raut's statement, chief of the Maharashtra unit of the BJP, Ashish Shelar said, " he should be within his limits."

'When any person is frustrated or depressed'

Also, Shelar referred to Uddhav Thackeray's statement in which he had said the EC was the 'slave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi'. The party's symbol was 'stolen' and the 'thief' needed to be taught a lesson, the former Maharashtra CM had said, a remark aimed at Shinde, his successor to the post.

Shellar pointed out that Uddhav Thackeray 'neither fought nor won any election' and claimed he was 'frustrated and depressed' and therefore, was 'saying anything'.