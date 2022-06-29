'BJP Watching Maharashtra Crisis From Distance, Observing Shiv Sena's Moves': Vijayvargiya

As the political turmoil in Maharashtra persists, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Tuesday, stated that his party was watching the developments in the state from a distance. Vijayvargiya asserted that the party was observing the ruling Shiv Sena’s moves. This comes after the opposition BJP, on Tuesday night, urged Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to direct the crisis-hit Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to prove its majority in the state Assembly.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in Maharashtra plunged into disarray on June 21 after senior leader Eknath Shinde rebelled and left with a considerable number of legislators. Shinde, who came up against Thackeray, left for Guwahati with rebel dissidents. Following this, the BJP has now informed that the party is observing the developments closely.

"We have no role in the current turmoil in Maharashtra. This (rebellion) is the internal strife of the Shiv Sena. We are just standing at a distance and watching it," Kailash Vijayvargiya told reporters on Tuesday. Meanwhile, addressing reports of Thackeray followers attacking offices of rebel MLAs, Vijayvargiya alleged that the party was creating a "West Bengal-like situation" in the state by spreading fear. He further urged the people of Maharashtra to ‘not let the state fall prey to anarchy’.

BJP urges Maharashtra Governor to ask MVA govt to seek floor test

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP on Tuesday urged Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to direct the MVA government to prove its majority in the Assembly. After arriving from New Delhi, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai and submitted a letter to him, seeking direction to the MVA government to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly in view of the rebellion in the Shiv Sena, the lead party in the ruling alliance.

Devendra Fadnavis, a former CM, claimed the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress ruling coalition seemed to be in a minority as 39 Sena MLAs, who belong to the rebel faction led by cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, have said they do not support the government. On the other hand, CM Uddhav Thackeray urged the rebel faction led by Eknath Shinde to return to Mumbai and hold talks with him, saying it was not "too late", however, Shinde remained unmoved and asserted the legislators backing him are firm on taking forward Hindutva.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: TWITTER/ PTI