BJP WB's New Chief Slams Mamata Banerjee For Visiting Mosque, Calls It 'insult To Islam'

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for visiting a mosque. While talking about the upcoming Bhabanipur by-election, Majumdar said BJP's strategy is working fine and pressure on Mamata Banerjee is so high that she ended up entering a mosque. The newly appointed President was addressing party leaders and the media at the BJP state office in Kolkata.

"Mamata Banerjee went to a mosque recently. I don't know if you are aware but in Isalm women are barred to enter the mosque so according to me it is an insult to Islam," Sukanta Majumdar said.

Further speaking on the Bhabanipur by-elections, the WB BJP president said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders are now scared of hearing party candidate Priyanka Tibrewal's name. "They are now saying don't take her name in front of us" Majumdar added.

'Not just BJP, even TMC workers are in fear'

Continuing his attack at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bengal BJP President said that not just BJP but even TMC workers are in fear in the state as no one is safe there.

"Previously this type of trend did not exist. There used to be a political clash but religion had nothing to do with it. But this time in post-poll violence we have witnessed such incidents. There is no one safe in this state. Everyone is in fear and according to me not just BJP but TMC workers are also scared, now what can we do?" questioned Majumdar.

'TMC living in fool's paradise'

While speaking on violence on BJP workers, Sukanta Majumdar asserted, "If TMC thinks filing cases against BJP and taking party's workers will scare us then they are living in fool's paradise."

The newly elected President, sitting next to Dilip Ghosh also talked about protecting the state from CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Talibani rule.' In his concluding remarks, Majumdar mentioned that Dilip Ghosh has worked a lot for the state and he would take suggestions from him and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

The by-elections are set to take place on September 30 where TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal will face each other. BJP has promised to show a fight like in Nandigram while it is extremely significant for Mamata Banerjee to win this election as it will decide her future as the Chief Minister. The results will be declared on 3 October.