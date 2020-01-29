The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

WATCH: The Moment Saina Nehwal Is Formally Inducted Into The BJP

Politics

In a big boost for the BJP, ace shuttler Saina Nehwal joined BJP ahead of the Delhi polls on Wednesday.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

In a big boost for the BJP, ace shuttler Saina Nehwal joined BJP ahead of the Delhi polls on Wednesday. On this occasion, BJP leaders stated that she had supported the policies of the Narendra Modi government. Moreover, her achievements were also highlighted. She is the only Indian to have won a medal in every BWF event. Moreover, she became the first Indian to win two single Gold medals in the Commonwealth Games. Also, she won the Bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics. In 2016, the Centre conferred her with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour. She has also been bestowed with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Arjuna awards. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHAQ: 'NEVER COULD HAVE IMAGINED' ANYTHING LIKE KOBE'S DEATH
MAHARASHTRA MULLS NATIONAL ANTHEM
YOGI: I AM NOT ANTI-MUSLIM
IMAM TO BE SENT TO TRANSIT REMAND
CHOPRA QUALIFIES FOR OLYMPICS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA