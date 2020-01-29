WATCH: The Moment Saina Nehwal Is Formally Inducted Into The BJP

In a big boost for the BJP, ace shuttler Saina Nehwal joined BJP ahead of the Delhi polls on Wednesday. On this occasion, BJP leaders stated that she had supported the policies of the Narendra Modi government. Moreover, her achievements were also highlighted. She is the only Indian to have won a medal in every BWF event. Moreover, she became the first Indian to win two single Gold medals in the Commonwealth Games. Also, she won the Bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics. In 2016, the Centre conferred her with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour. She has also been bestowed with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Arjuna awards.