BJP Welcomes EC's Ban On Victory Processions; Asks Its State Units To Follow Order

After the Election Commission (EC) released an order stating that there would be no victory processions on or after May 2, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday asked its workers to strictly follow the EC's guidelines, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"India is suffering from a dangerous phase of COVID-19. Lakhs of people are getting infected. The central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working hard to help fellow Indians and to defeat the second wave of coronavirus," a letter issued by BJP general secretary Arun Singh read.

JP Nadda: 'BJP will abide by ECI's decision'

Reacting to the Election Commission's ban on all the victory processions during and after Assembly elections 2021 results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President, JP Nadda on Tuesday took to his official Twitter handle and said that he welcomes the decision. He said that the saffron party welcomes the decision to ban the victory procession following the results. "I have directed all the state units of the BJP to abide by this decision. Every worker of ours will be continuously engaged in the service of the common man in this hour of crisis," he added.

I welcome the decision of the ECI banning celebrations and processions of electoral victories. I have directed all state units of BJP to strictly adhere to this decision. All karykartas of BJP are using their energies to help the ones in need in this hour of crisis. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 27, 2021

Stating that BJP units of all the states will follow the ECI order and COVID-19 protocols on May 2, Nadda said, "I urge all activists and countrymen to follow more and more health regulations and increase awareness." This statement by BJP's National President, JP Nadda comes after the Election Commission on Tuesday imposed a ban on all victory processions as the Madras High Court (HC) had held the poll body responsible for the sudden surge in COVIID-19 cases across the country.

EC bans all victory processions during & after May 2

After the Madras High Court (HC) asked the Election Commission (ECI) to prepare a blueprint of how COVID protocols would be followed on the day of vote counting for 5 assembly elections, the poll body on Tuesday banned all victory processions on and after May 2. As per the notice issued by the EC, not more than 2 people will be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned.

EC bans all victory processions during & after May 2

After the Madras High Court (HC) asked the Election Commission (ECI) to prepare a blueprint of how COVID protocols would be followed on the day of vote counting for 5 assembly elections, the poll body on Tuesday banned all victory processions on and after May 2. As per the notice issued by the EC, not more than 2 people will be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned.

Read the full notice here:

(Image: PTI)

Tune in for the trends, results and analysis of the elections to five assemblies - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry - all day on May 2 with Arnab Goswami and team, streaming LIVE on Republic World.