After the Calcutta HC ordered a CBI-probe into the West Bengal post-poll violence case, the BJP hit out at the TMC citing the scathing remarks of the court. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia noted that the ruling of the HC was crucial since the decision had been unanimously passed by the 5-bench judge. He asserted that the court's order for a CBI probe had highlighted that justice could only be possible with 'fair investigation' something that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had failed to do.

"Calcutta High Court has given an important decision on the violence after the assembly election results in West Bengal. There is also a special thing in this that the five judges of the Calcutta High Court have unanimously said that innocent people suffered harassment, whose families were killed, women who have lost their identity," said Gaurav Bhatia.

He added, "The Court has said that Justice is only possible only with fair investigation. There was violence after the elections in Bengal, Mamta Banerjee could not stop the killings, after that Mamta ji also failed to get justice for the people. West Bengal has become the state where uniform is used to fulfill political ambitions."

Gaurav Bhatia further stated that the BJP firmly stood by those who had been victims of the West Bengal post-poll violence saying, "We would definitely like to give this message to our brothers and sisters who are in West Bengal that it is our priority that they get justice. Till you don't get justice, BJP stands with every family and victim who has been wronged by TMC goons and Mamata Banerjee."

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also welcomed the verdict on the West Bengal post-poll violence matter, noting the scathing remarks of the 5-judge bench.

'Obstructions in probe will be taken seriously': Calcutta HC

The Calcutta High Court has ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal and has directed that all cases of murder and crimes against women including rape be transferred to the CBI. It has also entrusted all other cases referred by the NHRC to an SIT comprising of senior officers from the West Bengal cadre. Directing the state government to hand over all documents and records to the investigative agencies, it warned that any obstruction in the course of the probe will be taken very seriously.

After the TMC returned to power with a thumping majority crossing double-ton, violence ensued onto the streets of West Bengal with its cadres allegedly attacking BJP and Left workers in the state in the name of its 'victory celebrations'. Days later, reports of hundreds crossing the Bengal-Assam border came to light. The plea had been filed by BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal before the HC who had alleged that over 200 persons have been unable to return back home owing to the continued threat to their lives.