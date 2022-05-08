BJP Welcomes Punjab And Haryana HC Order On Bagga, Slams Kejriwal For Vendetta Politics

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order that restricted Punjab police to take any coercive action against BJP leader Tajinder Bagga until further orders, and said that the order is the defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Reacting to the Punjab and Haryana HC order in favour of Tajinder Bagga, the BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared a video on his Twitter in which he said, "There has been a huge defeat for the oppressors, the wicked and those who just want to take revenge. It's a victory of justice and truth. Kejriwal has crossed all the limits. Why do you (CM Kejriwal) want to torture a young Sikh man through the Punjab police? Your mentality is so cheap that you want to beat people. Is this why the people of Punjab gave you the power in the state? You should be ashamed of yourself Kejriwal."

The National President of BJP Yuva Morcha, Tejasvi Surya called the High court's order a "victory for rule of law". Surya took to his Twitter and said, "Punjab HC in midnight hearing directs Punjab police to not take any coercive action against Tejinder Bagga until the next date of hearing." The MP from Bengaluru South, further added, "One more victory for justice. One more victory for rule of law."

One more victory for rule of law. — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) May 7, 2022

'Country is run by Constitution, not by whims of Kejriwal'

The national spokesperson of the BJP, RP Singh congratulated Tajinder Bagga after Punjab and Haryana HC's order. RP Singh took to his Twitter and told the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that the country is run by the constitution. "Bhagwant Mann Ji Country is run by constitution laid by Baba Shaib Ambedkar Ji, not by whims of Arvind Kejriwal," RP Singh said in a tweet.

Earlier on Saturday, RP Singh while speaking on Tajinder Singh Bagga's arrest with Republic, accused Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of distracting people to avoid questions on the emergence of Khalistanis in Punjab and the Patiala violence. Speaking about the emergence of Khalistani elements, RP Singh said, "Khalistani activists have been caught in Haryana, yesterday. And today their roots have been found in Firozpur (Punjab). Had this (Baaga's arrest) not happened today, everyone would have questioned Kejriwal on how Khalistani elements are popping up in Punjab."

Singh also accused Kejriwal of misusing the Punjab Police and said, "It is a sheer case of misuse. Punjab police are not focusing on the gangster war that is happening in Punjab. They are not focusing on the murder cases happening in the state. It's a complete failure of the law and order in Punjab."