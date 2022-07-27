BJP Welcomes SC Verdict Upholding ED's Right To Arrest Under PMLA, 'no One Above Law'

After the Supreme Court upheld the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) power to arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the verdict. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament premises, BJP President JP Nadda remarked that the Congress party's attempt to keep one family above the law will not work anymore.

"Supreme Court has upheld PMLA and the jurisdiction of ED. The law is taking its course & the Congress party's attempt to keep one family above the law will not work. We must respect the law of the land," said JP Nadda.

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also lauded the apex court's order asserting that 'no one is above the law.' "ED is called a pet dog, idiot by political parties, officers are discouraged despite crores of seizures. The Narendra Modi government has given a free hand that nobody is above law, they can be punished. I feel delighted that honourable SC has upheld the powers of the ED," he said.

Taking to Twitter, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya stated that the stringent provisions in the PMLA, meant to strengthen the ED, were introduced by the UPA. "Congress and its apologists should celebrate that the Govt is with them on this issue," he said.

The stringent provisions in the PMLA, meant to strengthen the ED, were introduced by the UPA. P Chidambaram, as Finance Minister, had moved the amendments. Supreme Court has just upheld them.



Congress and its apologists should celebrate that the Govt is with them on this issue. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 27, 2022

SC upholds ED's power to arrest under PMLA

In a big boost for the Centre on Wednesday, the Supreme Court upheld the validity of various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. These include Sections 3 (definition of money laundering), 5 (attachment of property), 8(4) [taking possession of attached property), 17 (search and seizure), 18 (search of persons), 19 (powers of arrest), 24 (reverse burden of proof), 44 (offences triable by the special court) and 45 (offences being cognizable and non-bailable). A three-judge bench led by Justices AM Khanwilkar was hearing the pleas filed by 242 persons including Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

The Supreme Court upholding the ED's right to arrest persons under the PMLA assumes significance at a juncture when many prominent politicians are under the scanner of the central agency. Moreover, the SC held that the argument about the proportionality of punishment under this Act with respect to scheduled offences is "wholly unfounded and rejected". In its verdict, it also made a clear distinction between an Enforcement Case Information Report and an FIR.

The apex court ruled, "ECIR cannot be equated with FIR and ECIR is an internal document of ED. Supply of ECIR to the accused is not mandatory and only disclosure of reasons during the arrest is enough. Even the ED manual is not to be published since it is an internal document. Department has to explore the desirability of uploading broad objectives of the Act on website". This is of vital importance in the context of the National Herald case where Congress has accused the ED of not supplying the Gandhis with a copy of the ECIR.