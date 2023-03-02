Tripura Polls 2023: 'BJP Will Be Defeated', Says Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman

As the counting of votes kicks off in Tripura today, March 2, all eyes are set on the northeastern state where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been pegged to return to power, according to the exit polls.

However, the opposition parties repudiating the exit polls predictions stated that the “misrule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be defeated.”

The lone Congress MLA in the state and the party heavyweight from Tripura, Sudip Roy Barman said, “The misrule of BJP will be defeated and our alliance will form the government. Congress party has sacrificed by contesting only 13 seats for the larger goal of defeating BJP.”

“We are in touch with Tipra Motha and it's a secular party . BJP promised a lot . They will taste the power of the voter,” he added. The Congress is contesting in the state, which has 60 seats in the Assembly in alliance with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which was swept out of power in the last election in 2018 by the BJP.

It is important to note that Barman won in 2018 on a BJP ticket, continuing a streak that dates back to 1998 in which she has never lost an election. To try again to turn around the party's fortunes in the northeast, he left the BJP and joined the Congress.

One of the primary heavyweights in the race, Barman, the son of former Tripura chief minister Samir Ranjan Barman, contested from his traditional Agartala seat.

According to Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao there will be around five to eight rounds of counting. "The trends are expected to be clear by noon," the election official had told PTI on Wednesday.

"Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been clamped across the state from 6 pm on March 1 to 6 am on March 3 to prevent any untoward incident, but essential services and examinees have been kept out of its purview," he added.

As many as 259 candidates from different political parties are in the fray and over 89.98 per cent of voters exercising their franchise.