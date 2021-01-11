'BJP Will Behave Like Trump-backers If They Lose Bengal': CM Mamata Invokes Capitol Siege

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has stepped up her attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that BJP cadre will behave like US President Donald Trump's supporters the day they lose the state assembly elections, referring to the US Capitol siege, which took place just a few days ago. The West Bengal CM also said that India will soon face a food crisis if BJP remains adamant on the new farm laws.

TMC-BJP War of words continues

BJP, confident that they will be showing TMC the door this time around, has been maintaining that the current ruling party is in a flutter and rattled and is only taking sly jabs at the saffron party as they are soon going to lose the West Bengal assembly elections.

On Sunday, reacting to Mamata Banerjee's claim of providing free Coronavirus vaccine to all the people of West Bengal, national in-charge of BJP's Information & Technology department Amit Malviya termed the free vaccine claim as 'bogus'. Amit Malviya said, "It doesn't stop at CM making bogus claims that her government is providing free Covid vaccine to all frontline workers, TMC cadres are rushing to put out posters, which read, "Every person of our state to be given Covid vaccine for free, announces Didi. "Shamelessness has no limit."

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently, TMC trumped BJP in all 3 bypolls, but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

