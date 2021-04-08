'BJP Will Bring Anti-Romeo Squads, Put TMC Romeos Behind Bars': Yogi Adityanath In Bengal

While addressing a rally in poll-bound West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched an attack on ruling TMC for compromising the safety of women in the state asserting that if the BJP was voted to power, it would bring in anti-Romeo squads like it had done in UP.

The UP CM Minister also attacked the TMC for extending support to the anti-CAA rioters in the state, drawing parallels with how he had put up posters and seized properties of those who had indulged in anarchy in the name of protests in UP. "During CAA protests, TMC people were supporting those who were instigating violence. In UP, we put up hoardings of rioters and confiscated their properties. Mamata Didi can't do this as she sees them as TMC vote bank," said Yogi Adityanath.

Mamata will start saying Jai Shri Ram: Yogi Adityanath

Moreover, he also took a pot shot at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that she would start saying 'Jai Shri Ram', once results were out on May 2. "After results are out, Didi Mamata Banerjee will start saying Jai Shree Ram," he jibed.

This is not the first time that the UP CM has attacked TMC for engaging in goonism in the state. While addressing a rally in Uluberia Purba, he accused the party of turning Bengal into 'a land of hooliganism and anarchy.' "Bengal is a land of nation's cultural nationalism but TMC goons have made this land of hooliganism and anarchy. Congress, TMC, and the Left have changed the atmosphere and made the state a victim of their appeasement politics. Trends show that BJP will gain a majority and form a government in West Bengal," he said.

Three phases of polling have been completed in West Bengal. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on April 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.