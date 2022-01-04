'BJP Will Develop Amaravati As AP Capital At Cost Of 10000 Cr If Voted To Power': Veerraju

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit President Somu Veerraju on January 3 vouched for his party's objectives to develop Amaravati capital at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore if BJP came to power in 2024. Further, slamming the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), he said that the TDP regime initiated the construction of the capital city and utilised Rs 7,200 crore in the project, however, the major contribution was ensured by the Central government.

Following offering prayers to the village deity Tirupatamma at Penuganchiprolu in Krishna district on Monday, the BJP unit head said to media persons, "Andhra Pradesh was not developed until 2014. Even after, both Telugu Desam Party and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power they failed to ensure the development of the State and merely gave statements but no work was progressed."

He further alleged that the YSRCP government has been misleading the public in the guise of a three-capital scheme. Veerraju said, "The farmers informed me that if the government would invest just Rs 10,000 crore, then the capital city will be a reality for the state."

Andhra Pradesh 3-capitals row

On November 22, the CM YS Jagan Reddy-led repealed the three-capital bill that his government brought about in the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Religions Bill, 2020 to confer three capitals, namely, executive capital Vishakhapatnam, legislative capital in Amravati and judicial capital in Kurnool. The bills propose the Secretariat to be situated in Visakhapatnam, High court in Kurnool and State Assembly at Amaravati - naming them the executive, judicial and legislative capital of the state.

However, the move contrasted with a 45-day march by Amravati farmers and protests by TDP, BJP and Janasena over a period of 700 days.

After coming to power, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had scrapped the Start-Up Area Development Project in Amaravati which had been started by the previous TDP government. CM Reddy claimed the 3-capital idea will decentralise growth and shift economic development across the state.

In August 2020, the Andhra Pradesh High Court stayed the two new laws establishing three capitals in Andhra Pradesh - Visakhapatnam (executive), Kurnool (judicial) and Amaravati (legislative), amid massive protests and several legal challenges. After the Jagan govt sought SC's intervention in the case, the Supreme Court refused to overturn HC's stay, urging the state to approach the High Court. The two laws received the governor's assent in August 2020 after being passed for the second time in AP Assembly.