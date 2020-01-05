'BJP Will Form The Govt In Delhi Under Leadership Of PM Modi': Amit Shah Exudes Confidence

On the sidelines of the Delhi Assembly elections, Union Home Minister and BJP National President Amit Shah on Sunday addressed a 'Booth Karyakarta Sammelan' in New Delhi and exuded confidence of victory of Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the capital. The dates for the elections are not announced, however, it is expected to take place in February.

Addressing the party cadre, Shah hailed the democracy in the country and acknowledged the efforts of the party workers, asserting it that to be a reason for government formation in Delhi.

"I announce that we will form the government in Delhi because of our party workers. Elections can be a means of obtaining power for the rest of the parties. But BJP believes in democracy. We believe that elections are a celebration of democracy. The BJP workers have a chance to go door to door in Delhi to spread our policies to the public, start the mohalla meeting and take 100-150 of such meetings. I want to appeal to all the representatives and party cadres that no single Delhiite should be left out of the BJP symbol and Modi Ji's work. BJP will form government in Delhi under the leadership of Narendra Modi," said Amit Shah.

Amit Shah slams Kejriwal and Congress

Targeting Arvind Kejriwal and the Congress, Shah said that they are spreading "misinformation" over the Citizenship Amendment Act. He alleged that they provoked the riots as well. Amit Shah also reiterated that the amended law won't take away the citizenship of Indians. He cited the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara attack in Pakistan and asked the Opposition to "open their eyes".

BJP President & Home Minister Amit Shah: You are instigating country's minority community that their citizenship will be lost. I want to tell the people from minority community that they will not lose their citizenship as #CAA as no such provision to take anyone's citizenship https://t.co/Uj3kTv7EUq pic.twitter.com/84R0vaKZ5D — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

Amit Shah said, "The Opposition is saying that the citizenship of minorities will be taken away. I want to assure you that citizenship cannot be taken away because of CAA because in the law there is no such provision. They are asking that where are the minorities in Pakistan tortured? Kejriwal Ji, Rahul Ji, Sonia Ji, open your eyes and see that a day before in the holy place of Nankana Sahib was attacked and attempts were made to terrorize our Sikh brothers."

"This is an answer to all those who are opposing the CAA. The opposition is spreading lies. These people have got habitual to opposing everything, a habit of indulging in vote-bank politics," he added

