The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'BJP Will Form The Govt In Delhi Under Leadership Of PM Modi': Amit Shah Exudes Confidence

Politics

Amit Shah on Sunday addressed a Booth Karyakarta Sammelan in New Delhi and exuded confidence in victory of Narendra-Modi led BJP government

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:

On the sidelines of the Delhi Assembly elections, Union Home Minister and BJP National President Amit Shah on Sunday addressed a 'Booth Karyakarta Sammelan' in New Delhi and exuded confidence of victory of Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the capital. The dates for the elections are not announced, however, it is expected to take place in February.

Addressing the party cadre, Shah hailed the democracy in the country and acknowledged the efforts of the party workers, asserting it that to be a reason for government formation in Delhi. 

"I announce that we will form the government in Delhi because of our party workers. Elections can be a means of obtaining power for the rest of the parties. But BJP believes in democracy. We believe that elections are a celebration of democracy. The BJP workers have a chance to go door to door in Delhi to spread our policies to the public, start the mohalla meeting and take 100-150 of such meetings. I want to appeal to all the representatives and party cadres that no single Delhiite should be left out of the BJP symbol and Modi Ji's work. BJP will form government in Delhi under the leadership of Narendra Modi," said Amit Shah.

READ: Delhi CM Kejriwal says full statehood will be part of AAP's poll manifesto

READ: Gautam Gambhir to unveil a giant air purifier in South Delhi

Amit Shah slams Kejriwal and Congress

Targeting Arvind Kejriwal and the Congress, Shah said that they are spreading "misinformation" over the Citizenship Amendment Act. He alleged that they provoked the riots as well. Amit Shah also reiterated that the amended law won't take away the citizenship of Indians. He cited the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara attack in Pakistan and asked the Opposition to "open their eyes".

Amit Shah said, "The Opposition is saying that the citizenship of minorities will be taken away. I want to assure you that citizenship cannot be taken away because of CAA because in the law there is no such provision. They are asking that where are the minorities in Pakistan tortured? Kejriwal Ji, Rahul Ji, Sonia Ji, open your eyes and see that a day before in the holy place of Nankana Sahib was attacked and attempts were made to terrorize our Sikh brothers."

"This is an answer to all those who are opposing the CAA. The opposition is spreading lies. These people have got habitual to opposing everything, a habit of indulging in vote-bank politics," he added

READ: As Delhi gets first automated tower car parking facility, Puri takes sarcastic dig at AAP

READ:  No decision yet on BJP's CM candidate for Delhi assembly election: Javadekar

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CM THACKERAY KEEPS MAJOR MINISTRIES
TRUMP ISSUES FRESH WARNING
MNS-BJP TOGETHER?
EX-AIR CHIEF SPEAKS ON RAFALE DEAL
RIFT IN JDU-BJP OVER NPR ROLLOUT
ROHIT SHARMA HAILS IRFAN PATHAN