'BJP Will Form The Next Govt': MP CM Chouhan Ahead Of Parivartan Yatra In Bengal On Feb 28

As the Assembly elections draw closer, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to visit poll-bound West Bengal on February 27. The Election Commission of India has announced the dates of the Assembly election, on Friday. The 296-member Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in eight phases.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will reach Kolkata on the night of February 27 and join BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra'. On February 28, Chouhan will visit Kalighat temple and Dakshineswar temple as he will later participate in a tree plantation program. He will commence the 'Poriborton Yatra' from Dhulagori turn near Kolkata to Howrah South and will address a general meeting in Dhulagori Mor, Alampur and Howrah South.

Ahead of his visit, the Madhya Pradesh CM slammed Mamata Banerjee for the violence in the state, saying: ''There's BJP storm. Mamata didi is perturbed. So 'parivartan' rallies are being attacked. Our workers were killed, their sacrifice won't go in vain. West Bengal has stood up against Mamata didi's misgovernance, hooliganism, corruption, the loot. BJP will form the next govt.''

READ | West Bengal Polls: Congress, Left To Discuss Seat-sharing In Kolkata On Feb 7

CM Mamata Banerjee Holds Puja

As the schedule for the assembly elections in West Bengal were announced, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a puja at her residence in Kalighat in south Kolkata, on Friday. Abhishek Banerjee, the chief minister's nephew, performed the rituals, which were led by Jagannath Swain Mohapatra of the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri.

READ | Babul Supriyo Counters CM Mamata's Ire against 8-phase Bengal Polls; Upholds EC's Decision

EC Announces Assembly Poll Dates

In a big development on Friday, the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. While Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry will have a single-phase poll, Assam and West Bengal Assembly election shall be conducted in three and eight phases respectively. The counting of votes for all the polls will take place on May 2.

West Bengal (8-phase election)- 294 seats (68-SC, 16-ST)

1,01,916 polling stations

Assembly term ending on June 1

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29.

READ | CM Mamata Banerjee Holds Puja, Prays For Bengal's Peace Ahead Of Assembly Polls

READ | EC Announces Assembly Poll Dates For 4 States And 1 UT; 8-phase Election For West Bengal