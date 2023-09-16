BJP Will Lose Many LS Seats In Gujarat If AAP, INDI Alliance Parties Contest Jointly, Claims Sanjay Singh

The Bharatiya Janata Party will lose many seats in Gujarat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections if AAP and INDIA allies contest together, party leader Sanjay Singh said on Saturday.

Addressing a convention of party workers here, Singh said leaders decide on different aspects of the alliance but AAP workers should work hard with the courage to win elections against BJP.

To begin with, party workers should focus on the upcoming local bodies poll in Gujarat and then concentrate on Lok Sabha elections, Singh added.

"Like my friend was saying in today's meeting that if the INDIA alliance contests together, then BJP will get a befitting response and they will lose many seats in Gujarat in Lok Sabha elections," Singh said after holding a review meeting with the state leaders.

The BJP won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat in the 2019 elections.

Singh also said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would form a government in Gujarat with a huge majority in the 2027 assembly polls.

In the 2022 polls, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party won five seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly.

Singh alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered Rs 2.5 lakh crore to his industrialist friend Gautam Adani, but youths in Gujarat have to contend with jobs paying them Rs 5,000-10,000 per month.

"Modiji waived the Rs 13 lakh crore debt of his industrialist friends. And when (MLA) Chaitar (Vasava) sought a reply from the assembly, the government said 10,000 state-run schools were shut down, 526 schools were privatised, and there is a shortage of teachers....such is the state of education in Gujarat," alleged Singh, a Rajya Sabha member.

He claimed when the then US President Donald Trump's wife came to India, she visited the "splendid schools built by CM Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in Delhi instead of visiting schools in BJP-ruled states".

Singh alleged that BJP seeks votes by playing Hindu-Muslim politics whereas Hindus are the most affected by inflation and unemployment.

"Most of the money in banks in the country belongs to Hindu people. Modiji gives lakhs of crores of loans to his businessmen friends and people like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi who cannot repay and flee the country," Singh said.

He urged the people to cast votes in the name of schools, employment and healthcare systems, and not on the lines of being Hindus or Muslims.

Gujarat AAP unit president Isudan Gadhvi said if AAP were in power in Gujarat currently, the debts of all farmers would have been waived and the promises made to people would have been fulfilled.