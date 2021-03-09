'BJP Will Lose Power In 2022': Congress Reacts To Uttarakhand CM Rawat's Resignation

Reacting to the resignation of Trivendra Singh Rawat, former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat on Tuesday, hit out at the BJP and remarked that despite the change in leadership, the ruling party will lose power in the 2022 Assembly Elections. The veteran Congress leader claimed that under the BJP regime in Uttarakhand, the state has faced unemployment, deterioration in law & order, and corruption. Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill slammed the ruling administration and stated that the resignation of Trivendra Rawat won't 'whitewash' the 4 years of the BJP government's misrule'.

In a video shared by the former Uttarakhand CM on Twitter, Harish Rawat said, "BJP cannot wash off its sins just by changing the leadership. They have misruled Uttarakhand for 4 years. Unemployment in the state is amongst the highest in the country, farmers are distressed, the law & order is failing and corruption is reigning. All strata are facing the problem of increase in costs."

"Even BJP leadership has accepted that they have not been able to rule as per the expectations of the people. The people gave BJP the mandate and they have disappointed. No matter which face they bring, BJP is going to lose in 2022," he added.

Resignation of Uttrakhand CM will not whitewash the 4 years misrule of BJP Govt under which only unemployment, environment degradation & price rise flourished (2) Also shows, that in greed for buying & poaching MLAs, BJP forgot to keep its own house intact #UttarakhandPolitics — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) March 9, 2021

Trivendra Rawat resigns

Just a year before the Assembly Polls, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tendered his resignation on Tuesday evening. The BJP leader submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhawan. Addressing a press briefing moments after tendering his resignation, Rawat remarked that the party has unanimously decided to pass on the post to another leader. While he remained mum on who might be the new CM of the Uttarakhand, Rawat said that all the MLAs would huddle up at the BJP headquarters tomorrow and deliberate on it.

"I have been in politics for a long time now. The party had provided me with the opportunity to serve as the CM of the state. I never thought that the party would provide me with such a huge opportunity but it was only possible in BJP to give such a platform to an ordinary person. The party has thought and unanimously decided that I should give this opportunity to someone else. I also want to thank people of the state," Rawat said after submitting his resignation.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.