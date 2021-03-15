BJP Will Rename Kolkata's Vidyasagar Bridge As 'Modi Setu' If They Win: Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Monday slammed BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for renaming Motera Stadium to Narendra Modi Stadium and said that if BJP comes to power in Bengal, they will change the name of Vidyasagar Setu bridge to 'Modi Setu'.

Abhishek said, "We all need to raise our voice against these people (BJP). Did you see how in Ahmedabad, Modi babu renamed Motera Stadium after him, making it Narendra Modi Stadium? It was earlier named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. If these people come to power in Bengal then Vidyasagar Setu will also become Narendra Modi Setu and Medinipur will become Modinipur. Do you want this to happen here? That is why we are asking you to vote for the daughter of Bengal (Mamata Banerjee)."

Inauguration of Narendra Modi Stadium

Last month, President Ram Nath Kovind had inaugurated the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the 3rd India-England Day/Night Test match. Speaking on the occasion, President Kovind had remarked, "This stadium was conceptualized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. He was president of the Gujarat Cricket Association at that time". Additionally, he opined that this stadium is an example of eco-friendly development.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had remarked, "As CM, he used to say Gujaratis must also progress in two fields-sports and armed forces. He took charge of GCA at my request and promoted sports here. His vision was that the world's largest cricket stadium be built here. This 1,32,000-seater stadium will be known as Narendra Modi Stadium." "Coupled with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, a sports complex will also be built-in Naranpura. These three will be equipped to host any international sports event. Ahmedabad will be known as the 'sports city of India," he added.

Closed for renovation in 2015, the revamped Motera stadium has been built at an estimated cost of Rs.800 crore. Australian architect firm Populous, which designed the Melbourne Cricket Stadium among others, is the architect of the new stadium. Besides having a modern drainage system whereby a game can recommence just 30 minutes after it stops raining, it is the only cricket stadium in the world to have 4 dressing rooms for players so that back-to-back games can be played on the same day. Furthermore, the Narendra Modi Stadium also has a cricket academy, indoor practice pitches, and two separate practice grounds.