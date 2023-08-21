BJP Will Replace Constitution Of India With Narendra Modi Constitution, Says Lalan Singh

Janata Dal (United) chief Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reiterating the ‘Constitution in danger’ remark. He mounted an attack on the Prime Minister as well as the Bhartiya Janata Party while addressing a party event in Nalanda, Bihar.

JD(U) National President alleged that if BJP secures power once again, it will replace the Constitution of India with what he termed the “Narendra Modi Constitution”, reiterating that the Constitution of India is in danger under BJP’s rule. "...If he (PM Narendra Modi) will return to power in 2024, then he will change the Constitution drafted by DR BR Ambedkar and replace it with Narendra Modi Constitution…” said Lalan Singh.

The JD(U) chief also questioned the Prime Minister’s tenure asking if he could highlight the development works done by him during his prime ministership. “He (PM) should tell as to what development works he has done in the last 9 years?” questioned Lalan Singh.

The JD(U) chief appreciated his chief minister for uniting the Opposition parties in the country and said that the BJP is anxious due to the same. He said, “BJP is anxious due to the formation of the I.N.D.I.A. Nitish Kumarji has done a tremendous job to unite opposition parties in the country.”

He accused the Prime Minister of harming the interests of the country. He said, "PM Modi’s government has looted the people of the country. They talked about bringing black money back to the country.” However, this is not the first time that Lalan Singh has made derogatory remarks about the Prime Minister. He has insulted the PM by calling him "behrupiya" (imposter) and "duplicate".

Earlier, Lalan Singh attacked the Narendra Modi government over the Manipur issue warning the government that the unrest currently witnessed in Manipur could spill over to other places too- including Nagaland and Mizoram and can have an impact on the entire northeastern border.