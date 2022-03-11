BJP Will Return To Power In Karnataka In 2023 Polls Under Bommai's Leadership: Yediyurappa

Senior BJP leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday, March 8, expressed confidence about his party coming back to power in Karnataka next year, under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and it will be a step towards achieving "Congress Mukt Bharat".

Citing Congress' "decimation" in elections to the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur for which results were announced on Thursday, he said in the legislative Assembly that, it will be a repeat of sorts for the grand old party in Karnataka in 2023, as he asked it to be prepared to sit in the opposition.

"It is clear from the recent election results in five states that Congress is decimated and does not have leadership in the country, you (Congress) don't have address at all...same situation will happen in the state too. It is certain the BJP will come back to power in Karnataka by winning 135-140 seats. Be mentally prepared for sitting in the opposition," Yediyurappa said.

'100% certain that BJP will come back to power'

The former CM said, he along with other BJP leaders will travel across the state to reach out to the public about the budget presented by Bommai, and disseminate information about the pro-people programmes, aimed at ensuring that Congress sits in the opposition permanently.

The BJP is set to return to power in politically crucial UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa as results for the Assembly elections in the four states along with Punjab were declared on Thursday. The Aam Aadmi Party is poised to form its first government in Punjab.

Further, stating the goal of ''Congress Mukt Bharat'' as being achieved, Yediyurappa said, in Karnataka the opposition party is "somewhat breathing, but people are ready to answer them here too."

"...who will become the Chief Minister is not important. I have never said that I will become CM. I have seen the position and have resigned. There is no question of (aspiring for) CM post once again. It is 100 per cent certain that BJP will come back to power under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai," he said.

Responding to Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah, he said, "You said I was removed from the Chief Minister's post, but people of the country and the state know that I resigned voluntarily and made Basavaraj Bommai the Chief Minister."

Yediyurappa, who had led the BJP to emerge as the single largest party in the 2018 assembly polls and then brought it to power in July 2019, by ensuring the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, had stepped down as the Chief Minister on July 26 last year, coinciding with his government completing two years in office.

Among several other things, age was said to be the primary factor for the Lingayat strongman's exit from the coveted post, as there is an unwritten rule in the BJP of keeping out those above 75 years from elected offices.

Reacting to Yediyurappa's comments, Siddaramaiah said the senior BJP leader was speaking out of pain after having to quit the Chief Minister's post and reminded that he was in tears while stepping down.

People have already decided to throw the BJP out of power and bring Congress back. "It was decided at the time when you (Yediyurappa) were ousted (from CM post)...BJP has retained power where you were in power (in five states election), how many (seats) did they win in Punjab, just 2...," he said.

Stating that the situation in Karnataka is different from other states, the Congress leader further said: "People here have already decided to defeat BJP. We are saying this after understanding the pulse of the people. You (Yediyurappa) will not become CM anyways. Congress will definitely come back to power. Your dream will not come true."

Intervening in the Assembly, CM Bommai said anti-incumbency is a major factor during elections and the BJP has repeatedly proved that it can fight it, with its pro-people work and agenda.

"BJP has (Prime Minister) Modi's charisma, Yediyurappa's leadership and our government's programmes, they will ensure us the blessings of the people to win the 2023 assembly polls," he added.

JD(S) deputy leader Bandeppa Kashempur said his party too was working with confidence towards independently coming to power in the state and having its own chief minister after the 2023 assembly polls.

