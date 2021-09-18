BJP Will Save Bengal Irrespective Of Mamata's 'appeasement' Politics: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday, September 17, attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and stated that BJP will save the state irrespective of "appeasement" politics of the Trinamool Congress leader. Following the massive victory in the West Bengal elections, many BJP and Congress leaders joined the TMC, fueling clashes between the parties.

Kailash Vijayvargiya told ANI, "As long as we are there, Mamata Banerjee cannot do anything. No matter how much appeasement she does, the Tricolour will always be there and no matter how many sacrifices we have to make, we will save Bengal".

While participating in the opening ceremony of the exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life on his birthday, Vijayvargiya said that every BJP worker can learn from the life of PM Modi.

He further slammed the Congress for observing 'unemployment day' in the state and stated, "Congress itself is unemployed so it is natural that they will celebrate unemployment day".

'I will not allow anyone to turn India into Pakistan', says WB CM

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee while campaigning for the bypoll in Bhabanipur, commented, "I do not like the policies and politics of the BJP. They only divide people on religious lines. They had said Nandigram would become Pakistan if TMC wins. In Bhabanipur, they are saying it will turn into Pakistan. I will protect my motherland with all my might. We do not want India to become another Taliban. I will never allow my nation to turn into Pakistan".

Mamata Banerjee is contesting from Bhabanipur as Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has vacated his seat for her. Following which the state's BJP unit filed a complaint with the Election Commission, stating that Mamata Banerjee in her nomination papers for the Bhabanipur by-poll had not mentioned five pending criminal cases.

Congress writes to Mamata Banerjee

Earlier on September 2, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "to intervene and ensure justice to Congress workers who are victims of violence and atrocities committed by the ruling party's workers". He further suggested Mamata Banerjee take immediate action concerning the violence occurring in the state.

