BJP Will use Temple Demolition As Strategy To Spread Hatred Ahead Of MCD Elections: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday, September 28, attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and stated that it will use Hindu temple demolition as a strategy to spread hatred before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. With reference to the demolition of a Hindi temple in Chauhan Bangad, which is a Muslim-dominated ward of East MCD, Bhardwaj stated that BJP will go to any extent to secure votes in line with religion.

Speaking at a press conference, Bhardwaj said, "MCD elections are due next March and just like every election, the BJP has started preparing for this one as well. Their strategy is to polarise communities to such an extent that they would be able to get votes just on the religious lines. Even this time the BJP has begun the process of imposing it on the Hindus that their sentiments are getting hurt and then they would garner votes from them."

Explaining the Hindu temple demolition decision of BJP, AAP spokesperson said, the main player behind the temple demolition is the BJP-led EDMC who plan to construct a building over the site. There is a board put up outside the premises of the temple that reads 'the map of this plot has been approved by the EDMC'. According to Bhardwaj, the BJP aims to spread hatred over the construction of building on Whatsapp.

'BJP is attempting to instigate communal riots across Delhi'

Bharadwaj informed that earlier when their councillors raised concerns and exposed the Hindu temple demolition conspiracy, both the elected and nominated councillors were suspended for 15 days. He said, "This is a blatant abuse of power. Attempts to instigate riots are not only taking place in Chauhan Bangad but all around Delhi".

Further citing similar instances of demolition of Hindu temple to construct a building, AAP MLA said, "Muslim dominated wards in Okhla Legislative Assembly - Johari Farms and Noor Nagar, are seeing a similar pattern being followed where a temple was demolished only to construct a building over it. SDMC was informed of this through complaints by the people of those areas but the BJP ruled SDMC didn't take any action."

Questioning BJP's ignorance over Hindu temple demolition in Muslim-dominated regions, Bhardwaj said, "The BJP, despite being in power, is not taking action on the temples being demolished. Why?

He further said that a Muslim group went to the Delhi High Court opposing the move to demolish the Hindu temples in the Muslim dominated regions where only 40 to 50 Hindu families reside.

"The Delhi High Court then pulled up the MCD to which it replied that it did not get any information of the instance. They did not do any demolition and they did not find any construction activity going on over there. How would they even find the construction?", he said, "Overall, the bigger picture says that the BJP is breaking the temples of Hindus just to win in the upcoming MCD elections."

(With ANI input)

(Image: ANI)