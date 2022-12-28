'BJP Will Win 25 Seats In State In 2024 LS Polls': Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Exudes Confidence

While addressing a rally in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai made a huge statement saying BJP will win 25 seats in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The rally was also attended by BJP National President JP Nadda where Annamalai exuded confidence and said, "BJP is very confident that in the upcoming election we will get more than 25 Members of Parliament. I am telling this as the state president in front of our national president and other senior leaders."

He added, "While we do that, I am also sure to say that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi will select two best candidates out of them and make them ministers and send them back to Tamil Nadu to work for the people."

'Tamil Nadu not in safe hands', says JP Nadda

Also on Tuesday BJP national chief J P Nadda accused the ruling DMK of furthering the interests of one family alone and claimed Tamil Nadu is not in safe hands.

He also said that the DMK is hardly worried about the well-being of the state as it is helping just one family to prosper and appealed to people to "change hands" in order to let the state also prosper.

The BJP president also added, "The nation is in safe hands but Tamil Nadu is not in safe hands. So, you better change hands."

At a massive rally in Mettupalayam, the BJP chief said, "When I talk about regional parties, it is the family party – dynastic party here. The DMK is not a regional party, it’s a family party. D stands for Dynasty, M stands for Money swindling, and K stands for Katta panchayat.”

"They would loot, take out as much as they can. They are not here to serve you. But we are here to serve you. They are here to ruin you. We are here to take care of the people. They take care of their family. For us, the nation first, party next and self last but for them self first, party secondary and nation last and finally lost," said the BJP president slamming DMK.

BJP president JP Nadda also added that the DMK divided the people, and the BJP united them.