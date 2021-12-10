BJP Will Win 418 Seats In 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: Chandrakant Patil Makes Big Prediction

Making a huge claim on Thursday, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil predicted that his party will win 418 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Addressing a press briefing in Pune, he stressed that people shall continue voting for PM Modi on account of the efficient delivery of welfare schemes to the intended beneficiaries. Moreover, Patil claimed that poll strategist Prashant Kishor had already told the political parties he is working for that they have no prospect of winning the General Election either in 2024 or 2029.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil remarked, "Seven crore houses have got separate toilets. Three crore people have got a free house with an area of 350 sq. feet. The Har Ghar Jal scheme worth Rs 70,000 crore will be implemented by 2024. Every house in every village will get tap water. After that, people will vote for Modi only. But this is a democracy. If you are successful in creating a wave against Narendra Modi and coming together, then one can't say what will transpire."

"Looking at the current situation, BJP won't get anything less than 418 seats in 2024. A primary report prepared by various agencies saying this came to the fore. That's why Prashant Kishor told the parties from whom he takes fees that they have no chance im 2024 and 2029. If you don't want to heed Prashant Kishor's advice, we have no objection as a person lives on hope," he added.

Opposition dilemma over 2024 battle

A gradual decline in the electoral prowess of the Congress party has given rise to speculation that regional satraps such as Sharad Pawar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee might emerge as contenders for the PM's post. The rumour mills went abuzz after poll strategist Prashant Kishor held a series of meetings with Pawar as well as former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Downplaying the efficacy of a regional front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Kishor told Republic TV, "Front formed by few parties not enough to beat Modi. All third and fourth fronts are futile exercises against Modi."