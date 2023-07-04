BJP Will Win All 14 Lok Sabha Seats In 2024 Polls: Babulal Marandi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all 14 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming 2024 polls and oust the 'corrupt' JMM-led coalition in the state Assembly elections claimed Babulal Marandi after his appointment as state BJP president.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Marandi was accorded a grand welcome with traditional 'dhol' and 'nagaras' at saffron party's office here and his home district Giridih besides at Bokaro where sweets were distributed to celebrate his appointment.

The BJP on Tuesday named Union minister G Kishan Reddy, Sunil Jakhar and Babulal Marandi its president in Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand respectively, effecting key organisational changes in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls and fuelling the speculation about a reshuffle in the Union cabinet.

Marandi comes in the place of Deepak Prakash. The changes suggest that the BJP has put its faith in the tribal leader Marandi, a former Jharkhand chief minister, to take on the rival alliance headed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, also a tribal.

Soon after his appointment, Marandi asserted: "We will win all 14 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and form a strong government for the third time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP will also fulfill its resolution to remove the corrupt and inefficient JMM government of the state in the 2024 assembly elections." The outgoing state president and MP Deepak Prakash said he welcomed the decision of the central leadership and state unit of the party will progress under the leadership of an experienced leader like Marandi.

Party insiders said the BJP move was aimed at 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls as one of the major reasons for saffron party's defeat in 2019 assembly polls was the party’s decision to continue with Raghubar Das, a non-tribal, as its chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP could win only 25 seats in the 81-member assembly. Marandi, a former Union Minister was on February 24, 2020 unanimously elected as leader of the BJP Legislative Party but is yet to get the status of the LoP following defection charges in December 2020 after he merged his Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) party with the saffron party.

Marandi had on February 17, 2020 merged his Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) (JVM-P) party with the BJP at a formal merger ceremony in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Ranchi.

Earlier this year the High Court of Jharkhand had dismissed a petition challenging the anti-defection proceedings against him by Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto.

Marandi, in his petition, had alleged partiality by the Speaker and that Mahto, along with Congress MLA Deepika Pandey Singh, connived to start the proceedings against him. The Speaker, who had initiated proceedings under the anti-defection law suo motu, completed the hearing in August 2022 and reserved the judgment.