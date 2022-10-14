BJP Will Win Andheri East Assembly Bypoll With Good Margin: Narayan Rane

Union minister Narayan Rane on Friday said the BJP's Murji Patel will win the Andheri East Assembly byelection with good margin.

Talking to reporters here, Rane also claimed that had the incumbent Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke been alive, he would have joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction.

Latke's death necessitated the byelection, scheduled for November 3.

The Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray has fielded Latke's wife Rutuja Latke in the election.

Rane also expressed confidence that the BJP will win the South Mumbai and South Goa Lok Sabha seats in the next general election.

The party will ensure that no candidate of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena is elected from Mumbai, said Rane, a former Shiv Sena leader.

The South Mumbai seat is currently represented by Arvind Sawant who owes allegiance to Uddhav Thackeray, while South Goa is represented by the Congress. Rane is the BJP's in-charge of both these seats.

