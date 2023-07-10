BJP Will Win Haryana Assembly Polls With Full Majority, Says CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday expressed confidence that the BJP will win the Haryana Assembly polls with full majority, indicating that the party may go alone in the state elections scheduled to be held next year.

Khattar's statement comes amid signs of differences between the ruling BJP and ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

The BJP and the JJP have been non-committal on whether they would contest the assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together.

The BJP, which has currently 41 MLAs after last year's Adampur bypoll win, had won 40 of the 90 seats in Haryana in 2019 and had to form government with support of JJP, which has 10 MLAs.

Addressing BJP workers in Kalka during a programme, Khattar said that today the world is looking at India for ties and the country is moving towards becoming a world leader.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the PM for the third time after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Referring to Haryana, Khattar said that in 2014, a government with full majority was formed in the state, but in 2019 the BJP failed to get absolute majority.

“To form the government for the third time in the country and the state in 2024, everyone has to start working hard from now. This time we will fill the gap which was left in the last Vidhan Sabha polls in the state and form the government with full majority,” said Khattar.

The chief minister said that there is no alternative to PM Narendra Modi.

He also said that the BJP is the only party in which even an ordinary worker can become an MLA, MP, CM or PM.

According to an official statement, Khattar said that in the last eight and a half years, development works worth Rs 2,500 crore have been done in the Kalka assembly constituency.

He said that Tikkar Tal is being made a centre of tourism. The area from Kalka to Kalesar will be developed in the tourism sector, due to which employment opportunities will also increase. The forest areas of Adi Badri, Lohgarh, and Kalesar are also being developed, he said.

The CM said that the present state government has worked with the feeling of 'Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek' by ending nepotism and regionalism.

"We are working with the spirit of Antyodaya, so as to ensure the upliftment of all. We have launched several public welfare schemes and every needy person is getting the benefit of these schemes directly," he said.

"The entire Haryana is my family, and dedicated efforts are being made to ensure that no member of my family faces any difficulty in getting the benefits of public welfare schemes and facilities," Khattar said.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said that today development is not limited to a family or any region as the present state government has ensured equitable development.

He said the government has taken numerous steps for providing quality education and further strengthening the educational infrastructure in the state.