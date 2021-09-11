'BJP Will Win West Bengal By-polls Defeating CM Mamata Banerjee': Shahnawaz Hussain

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, on Friday, expressed confidence that the BJP will win the upcoming by-elections in West Bengal's Bhabanipur constituency. Speaking to ANI, the former Union minister and BJP leader said "BJP is going to win the Bhabanipur by-polls like we won the Nandigram constituency in West Bengal Assembly polls."

The by-elections for Bhabanipur in the Kolkata district is scheduled for September 30. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is competing against BJP candidate and lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal for the legislative post.

West Bengal By-polls: BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal to contest against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Despite her party securing a comfortable majority in the West Bengal Assembly polls held earlier this year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost to her former aide Suvendu Adhikari - who joined BJP in 2020 - in Nandigram.

The Bhabanipur seat was vacated by Trinamool Congress MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and will now be contested by the ruling All India Trinamul Congress (TMC) leader, BJP, and the CPI(M). Congress has decided not to field any candidate.

TMC leader and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will have to win the seat to retain her office. Banerjee filed her nomination on September 10. Earlier on September 4, the Election Commission announced that it would hold by-elections on three Assembly seats which includes Samserganj and Jangipur in Murshidabad and Bhabanipur in Kolkata, respectively. Elections are set to start from September 30 and the counting of votes will be done on October 3.

Meanwhile, the BJP has prepped up for competing against the Bengal CM. Earlier on Friday, BJP released its list of campaigners who will be rallying for its candidate, Priyanka Tibrewal. The BJP's campaigners include several big names like Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari, Rahul Sinha, Babul Supriyo, Roopa Ganguly, Shantanu Thakur, Smriti Irani, and Manoj Tiwari among others.

Hussain speaks on Rahul Gandhi's visit to J&K

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, BJP leader Hussain also spoke on Congress Rahul Gandhi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir and said that Gandhi should visit those areas which were under the threat of terrorism during the UPA's rule, however, now peace and harmony prevails in the Union Territory.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)