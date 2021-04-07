'BJP Winning 200+ Seats': Amit Shah Reiterates Promise Of 'Sonar Bangla' From Singur Rally

After three phases of assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is campaigning for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for the fourth phase during a roadshow in Singur, reiterated that the party would win '200+ seats' in different parts of the State and form a government. Outlining that the people of the State need change, he assured that the party will bring about that change and also fulfill the dream of Sonar Bangla.

"Whether it is Singur or Nandigram, North Bengal or South Bengal, the people of Bengal want change everywhere and we will bring it and we will realise the dream of Sonar Bangla," he said.

'Bengal to get freedom from TMC on May 2'

Earlier in the day, BJP leader and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath also exuded confidence in the victory of the saffron party over the Trinamool Congress, and assured the people," West Bengal will get freedom from the clutches of TMC on May 2."

Referring to the member of TMC as goons, he added, "The goons of the party will be rightly treated and punished as per the law, no matter how much TMC, Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) tries to protect them. Even if they are hiding in hell, we would catch hold of them and put them inside the jail."

West Bengal Polls

West Bengal election is seeing an intense face-off between the BJP and the TMC. While the BJP is targeting the ruling TMC over the poor state of development in its regime to come to power, TMC is trying hard to retain it by making the best use of the regional card, and tagging the BJP as an 'outsider', and proving "Bangla niher meyekei chaye".

The first phase of elections took place on March 27, the second phase on April 1 and the third phase on April 6. In the first phase, the voter turnout was over 86 per cent while in the second and the third phase it was over 80 percent and 77 percent respectively.

The voting for the remaining phases in West Bengal will take place on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of the results will take place on May 2.

(Credits-ANI)