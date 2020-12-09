BJP Wins Big In Rajasthan Panchayat & Zila Elections; Javadekar Credits Farmers, Farm Laws

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won big in the Rajasthan zila and panchayat elections, claiming 1,990 Panchayat Samitis, 14 Zila Parishads and 93 Block Panchayats, said senior party leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday.

“In the Rajasthan elections, we got an unprecedented victory. Out of the total 636 seats, BJP won 356. Besides this, BJP won 14 Zila Parishad seats, while Congress won only five seats,” said Prakash Javadekar in a press conference at the party headquarters.

The Union Minister said that despite the ongoing protests against the Centre’s new agriculture laws, the farmers have still voted for BJP in large numbers. “At least 2.5 crore rural votes were cast in the Rajasthan elections and most of them were farmers. The victory is credited to farm reforms because the farmers have supported it,” he asserted.

“Trend usually follows the ruling party wins the state elections, as this has happened in past. But this time the trend was changed by voters,” said Javadekar.

He further said that despite facing challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, economic crisis, migration as well as ‘misinformation on farm laws by opposition’, people have expressed faith in the BJP.

Rajasthan Zila & Panchayat Elections

Counting of votes went on till late night on Tuesday and the state election commission announced later that in Panchayat Samiti, BJP has bagged maximum seats, while BSP won three, CPIM has won 16 and Hanuman Beniwal’s RLP has won 56 seats.

Hailing his party workers, BJP national president JP Nadda said that the party's victory in Zila and Panchayat elections show that people trust the initiative taken by PM Modi for women and for farmers. BJP state president Satish Poonia said the results of the Panchayati Raj elections are a "sure sign of a farewell to this corrupt government." The people of the village have expressed confidence in the BJP and appreciated the efforts of the Narendra Modi government and BJP organisations of the Centre.

The polling to elect a total of 636 Zila Parishad members and 4,371 Panchayat Samiti members was held in four phases in 21 districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur. The polling was held on November 23 and 27, and December 1 and 5.

